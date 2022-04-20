“Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are the 2 most skilled players of all time!”: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade leave out Michael Jordan as the pot stirs

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were quick to jump on Twitter and defend former NBA player Tracy McGrady for his comments on the duo.

Tracy McGrady recently hopped on the Club Shay Shay podcast to talk about NBA players and their skills. He gave a take that a lot of fans will find egregious.

According to T-Mac, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are more skillful than the duos of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

That is a serious, eye-brow-raising take. His explanation was quite virtuous. T-Mac talked about the sheer range of skill sets that the Brooklyn Nets’ tandem possessed.

In McGrady’s defense, Shannon Sharpe did pose the question first. When Shannon asked if they are the “most skilled pair of teammates that we’ve ever seen?”

McGrady’s response: “without a doubt….without a shadow of a doubt.”

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade jump to defend!

While a lot of fans and media will react to this with outrage, we reckon that the comments from two future Hall-of-Famers will definitely add fuel to the fire.

Dwyane Wade was the first to jump and add that T-Mac’s comments were not a dig and that he was right in a certain regard.

And that is not a dig. Them two dudes are SKILLED af! 👨🏾‍⚖️ https://t.co/062meuzdiZ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 19, 2022

LeBron James later chimed in and was in agreement with both D-Wade and T-Mac. He also added that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were the most skilled players of all time!

I see no lie told! They are 2 of the most skilled players of ALL-TIME — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2022

The fans will surely react to this in a myriad of ways and so will other experts, media, and basically everyone in the NBA community. Will this start a new debate that engages the fraternity? We will see.

