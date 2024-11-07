Kevin Durant Responds To Devin Booker’s ‘Motherf****r To Deal With’ Comments

Oct 31, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Kevin Durant (35) react against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It’s not just a mastery of the mid-range that Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have in common. The sharpshooting teammates also possess immense respect for each other’s game, which was doubly evident after the Phoenix Suns’ 3-point win over the Miami Heat last night.

In typical fashion, the Slim Reaper poured in 9 points in the final quarter, including the game winning middy, to secure the 115-112 comeback win against Jimmy Butler & Co.

Over the last few games, Durant has been unstoppable in the clutch, helping the Suns to several close victories. D-Book was asked how Phoenix has maintained a winning edge down the stretch of close games and Booker’s best explanation was that “Kevin Durant is a motherf***er to deal with.”

When he learned about Booker’s comment following the game, the two-time Finals MVP responded, “He is too. He opens the floor for me so much they don’t want to leave him or help off him or Brad [Beal] or Tyus [Jones]. They’re motherf****ers to deal with too.”

Book’s proclamation came after Durant dropped 32 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in Arizona. His highlight play came during the final few seconds when he shot a long mid-range shot over Haywood Highsmith to seal the win.

But KD was also sure to give his teammates credit where it’s due. Clearly, the chemistry in the Suns locker room is at an all-time high as Mike Budenholzer has helped them tie the franchise’s best record through 8 games. The last three times Phoenix started 7-1, they finished the season with at least 50 wins, and this roster looks set to meet those expectations.

A major change in their style has been in their ability to take over in close games. Last season, the Suns were 20-21 in clutch games, failing to seal the deal more often than not when the game was separated by a few points in the fourth. However, so far, Phoenix is 6-0 in clutch games, highlighting the value coach Budenholzer has brought to the franchise.

The former coach of the year has shown great flexibility with his in-game adjustments, exploiting whatever weaknesses he can in the opposition. His offensive adjustments have the Suns attempting 39 three-pointers a game with a near-38% success rate.

Last season, it was Phoenix’s poor playmaking that shot them in the foot during their first-round sweep against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Budenholzer’s signings of Tyus Jones and Monte Morris have helped the Suns generate more assists with fewer turnovers this year.

Despite the exciting start to their season, the Suns need to remain locked in as they travel to Dallas on Friday in the hopes of subduing D-Book’s playoff rival, Luka Doncic.