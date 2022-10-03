Kevin Durant Ridicules Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For His Harsh Criticism of Kyrie Irving, Showcases Clip of Lakers Legend Nearly Concussing NBA Rookie

Kevin Durant and social media are a recipe for controversy on any given day.

The Nets superstar is one of the most volatile players in the NBA, especially across social media platforms. From burner account controversies to silly jabs, Kevin Durant has a catalog of social media highlights to pick from.

Never has an NBA superstar appeared so public in his views before. The former league MVP has been at the receiving end of much criticism for his behavior too.

None of that appears to have stopped or even slowed KD down. An absolute troll, Kevin Durant isn’t someone who just lets his game do the talking.

Despite having a decorated career and being one of the greatest to ever take the court, there’s been plenty of controversy for KD to deal with. From “fake rings” to “snake” jabs, KD has seen it all.

And well, it would appear that KD doesn’t stop at just defending himself. Durant was caught liking a tweet criticizing none other than The Captain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, for taking a jab at his close friend and teammate Kyrie Irving.

What prompted KD to take a jibe at Kareem on Twitter?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most revered figures in all of sport. The Captain, in addition to being the highest scorer of all time in the NBA, was also a social champion who stood up for his community.

For someone like Kareem, it is only natural that the drama surrounding Kyrie Irving and all the blasphemy regarding vaccinations and flat earth and whatnot became irritating quite quickly. Not one to hold back, Kareem called out Kyrie for setting a bad example.

In Kareem’s words, “Kyrie Irving should reconsider his behavior because young people look up to him.”

Uncle Drew is indeed one of the most popular players in the league. With great power comes great responsibility, and according to The Captain, Kyrie seems to be failing in the being responsible department.

Kevin Durant was having none of that though.

Kareem: “Kyrie Irving should reconsider his behavior because young people look up

to him.” Also Kareem: pic.twitter.com/sKZS18O0IO — JPW (@JWepp) October 3, 2022

KD liked a tweet featuring arguably Kareem’s most reckless moment on an NBA court. In 1977, Kareem absolutely pummelled rookie Kent Benson into a concussion on his NBA debut. Kareem had taken an elbow from Benson and retaliated with a heavy punch almost instantly.

A very violent act that wasn’t very Kareem-esque despite him going on a mean streak, as said by Byron Scott, during a time in his career. Looks like the skyhook wasn’t the only ‘hook’ Kareem delivered on an NBA court.

Assaulting someone for what appears to have been a non-malicious box-out attempt isn’t a great example to set either. At least, that’s what KD is trying to point out it appears.

It could have been a case of the pot calling a kettle black, but it doesn’t change the gist of Kareem’s point. Drama has been a constant with the KD-Kyrie Nets. And it doesn’t appear to be going anywhere either.

