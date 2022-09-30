Kevin Durant Reveals His Disdain for Questions About Nets Drama, “Can We Move On Past That?”

Kevin Durant requests media members to move on past his drama with the Brooklyn Nets over the 2022 NBA offseason.

Other than the Utah Jazz blowing up their entire roster, Kevin Durant wanting out of Brooklyn was the one storyline that had NBA fans at the edge of their seats this past 2022 NBA offseason. After getting swept by the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets looked like a team that lacked direction.

Sure, with a roster as stacked as theirs, it’s championship or bust. However, according to Durant in his recent media availabilities, he’s stated that he was all in with a certain group that existed last summer when he signed a near $200 million extension over the course of 4 years.

When the roster started to change along with the culture surrounding the team, the 2x Finals MVP just wasn’t feeling it. So, he requested a trade. He may have gotten a bit carried away with his demands, calling for the firing of both the General Manager and Head Coach, Sean Marks and Steve Nash, respectively.

Though, after owner, Joe Tsai, publicly sided with his front office, Kevin Durant was left with little to no leverage. So, here we are today with the ‘Slim Reaper’ situated where he was last season.

Kevin Durant grows tired of questions of his offseason.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have grown a similar attitude towards the media over the years. The former has started his own podcast to help control the narrative surrounding himself while the latter has refused to speak with the media on several occasions.

At today’s Nets practice, Durant was once again asked about his tumultuous 2022 offseason, to which he replied:

KD on any inaccuracies about what happened in the summer: “Can we move on past that at some point? I know it’s an interesting story. I know that it took up most of the offseason and drama sells, I get that, but I didn’t miss any games, I didn’t miss any practices, I’m still here” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) September 30, 2022

In all fairness to the reporters, it makes sense to want to ask about what transpired given that his decision to want out dominated the news cycle for months with no clear indication on what was happening behind the scenes.

On the other hand, Durant’s media availability a couple days ago was 18 minutes of questions that mostly revolved around the same.

Either way, with him staying put in BKN and seemingly being all in, it’s safe to say that the rest of the league should stay wary of Kevin Durant and company.

