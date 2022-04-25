Basketball

‘Kevin Durant was the MVP, but not the best player on the Warriors’: Charles Barkley comes out with crazy theory about Nets star’s time with Steph Curry

‘Kevin Durant was the MVP, but not the best player on the Warriors’: Charles Barkley comes out with crazy theory about Nets star’s time with Steph Curry
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"IPL Legend": Irfan Pathan congratulates Shikhar Dhawan for completing 6000 IPL runs in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match
Next Article
"Chennai Super Kings is missing Suresh Raina": Amit Mishra believes CSK are missing Suresh Raina on the field after multiple dropped catches in 2022 IPL
NBA Latest Post
"They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!": NBA Twitter reacts as Charles 'The Bus Driver' Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin
“They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Charles ‘The Bus Driver’ Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin

Hop on the Bus! Driver Charles Barkley is here to take you around town! As…