‘Kevin Durant was the MVP, but not the best player on the Warriors’: Charles Barkley comes out with crazy theory about Nets star’s time with Steph Curry

Charles Barkley comes out with a massive shot at Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant as he stands 0-3 against Celtics

Kevin Durant hasn’t quite been his best in this series, has he?

During the three games that have passed, the man has been hounded by Celtics defenders in a very unique way. Instead of his contesting his shots, it seems that the team has studied how KD gets into his shot pocket, and look to interrupt that in any way possible. And boy has it been working.

Shots that the Durantula would usually make, he couldn’t seem more uncomfortable taking. Heck, he’s even settled into being more of a playmaker, rather than a scorer now. And suffice it to say, that isn’t even close to his game.

Most people have said that this proves that Durant isn’t the best player in the world. But, it seems Charles Barkley has decided to take it a step further. And that step goes back to his famous (or infamous) time on the Warriors.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant wasn’t even the best player on the Warriors during his tenure there

Yep. He really said that.

Oh, you don’t believe us? Well then, we highly, highly advise you to take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Kenny Smith: “You don’t think [Kevin Durant] was the best player on the Warriors?” Charles Barkley: “No, I do not.” Kenny: “He was the best player.” Chuck: “He got MVP. He wasn’t the best player. Iguodala wasn’t the best player, he got MVP.” 😳😳pic.twitter.com/LOjnZG2pT2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 24, 2022

Seriously, who else but Charles Barkley?

Now, we know that there were tons of people who said that Steph Curry was the real best player on that historic team. However… come on!

KD was given a free role on that team for a reason. He was the only one told to stand out for a reason.

We love you, Chuck, but we can’t quite agree with you on this one.

