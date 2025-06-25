“It Was Never a Consistent Role”: Jonathan Kuminga Shares His Expectations Ahead of First Taste at Free Agency

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) holds onto the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors’ attempt at merging two different timelines didn’t go as anticipated. In hindsight, it wasn’t a grand failure, since the franchise won a championship in 2022. The reality of their situation is beginning to settle in, though, as their young star forward, Jonathan Kuminga, will test free agency.

An absolute worst-case scenario for Golden State would be Kuminga leaving this summer for nothing. Aside from Stephen Curry, the 22-year-old has the most value of any player on the team. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to reach his full potential in four seasons with the Warriors.

His lack of development is not due to a struggle to perform. As a matter of fact, Kuminga thrives when given the opportunity. But that’s where the problem lies. He hasn’t received the opportunity to showcase exactly what he can do on the basketball court.

Ahead of his first taste of free agency, Kuminga understands what’s at play. Of course, he loves the fans and the city, but he will have to prioritize what’s best for himself.

“I did it here and there, but it was never a consistent role, a consistent role given to me,” Kuminga said in an interview with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Kuminga haven’t quite seen eye-to-eye regarding his position on the team. In the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot-8 forward proved that he can produce at a high level. In a seven-game stretch in January 2024, Kuminga averaged 25.9 points per game on 62.1% shooting from the field.

Instead of expanding on his breakout, Kuminga’s role diminished this past season. It became nonexistent once the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler. Kuminga isn’t ruling out a return to the organization that gave him his first shot in the NBA. But the dynamic will have to change going forward.

“I want it to be a consistent role. Because I know what I got. I know what I could bring, and I know how much work I put in. I know I’m dedicated to this game, how much I love the game,” Kuminga said.

Fortunately for the Warriors, Kuminga is a restricted free agent, which means they can match any offer sheet he signs. The Miami Heat are currently the team showing the most interest in the electric forward, but Miami doesn’t have the cap space to sign Kuminga outright. The two teams would have to agree to a sign-and-trade.

Coincidentally, this would be the second time these teams would deal with each other if Kuminga were to go to the Heat. The bright sunshine in South Beach may be exactly what Kuminga needs to shine at his fullest potential.