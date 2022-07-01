“Kevin Durant would rather challenge anonymous people on Twitter!”: NBA Twitter reacts as sportswriter Frank Isola calls out $48 million Nets man for his lack of leadership

Kevin Durant is on his way out of Brooklyn after requesting a trade. As things heat up, NBA Twitter slams his lack of leadership!

In 2019, the Brooklyn Nets believed they hit the jackpot when they landed both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency.

Three years later, the relationship between the organization and the two superstars deteriorated. Both KD and Kyrie are looking to find new homes.

Many Brooklyn fans were hoping that the experiment would prove fruitful. Durant was amazing as always, averaging 29 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in two seasons. Alas, all the drama surrounding the team has forced him to look for a trade.

Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Also Read: “Kevin Durant forcing trade with 4 YEARS LEFT on a $194 million contract is bad for NBA”: Skip Bayless lays out the league’s difference from NFL that is making it fall behind in ratings

The whole fiasco has left many fans with a sour taste in their mouths. In fact, sportswriter Frank Isola and numerous fans on Twitter have been calling out Kevin for his lack of leadership on Twitter.

NBA Twitter calls out Kevin Durant for not challenging Kyrie Irving, as his leadership skills are questioned

The basketball world has been in a frenzy this week. Especially in New York, where bombshell after bombshell has been dropped.

It was announced that Kyrie Irving would be opting into his contract with the Nets. Then a day later, superstar forward Kevin Durant handed in a trade request.

KD’s decision to leave the Nets high and dry, as well as his refusal to challenge Kyrie for his antics, has had sportswriter Frank Isola and NBA Twitter calling out his ability as a leader!

Frank Isola blasts Kevin Durant’s leadership “He couldn’t be a leader in Brooklyn because he knows a real leader like LeBron would have to challenge Kyrie Irving on a lot of stuff. … Kevin Durant would rather challenge anonymous people on Twitter.”https://t.co/2X4WIFmtG1 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 1, 2022

Facts lmaooo KD is a snake and a fraud https://t.co/BlCgX0mUcu — Run It Back Philly ◻️ (@iAmDjEastwood) July 1, 2022

Frank is SPITTING. KD has never been a leader on any team he’s been on https://t.co/l7oyGGjxxf — ⬅️ Nets Owner (@GotBannedAgainn) July 1, 2022

No lies detected. 😂💀 https://t.co/SIRVZ8i8dB — LAKERS 2023 CHIP SZN (@WorldChampsLAL) July 1, 2022

Granted, Kevin Durant never wanted to be a leader, and would rather focus on his game. Nevertheless, you always look to your best player for leadership.

Also Read: “Lakers are +1000 to win 2023 NBA title because of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving”: Nets superstars wanting out leads to LeBron James and company being favored