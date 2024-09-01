Kevin Garnett Calls Out Nike To Bring Back Air Force 3s

Much to the dismay of fans, it’s been several years since Nike re-stocked the Air Force IIIs. In 2006, they re-issued the sneaker for a very limited run. In 2015, the brand followed it up with a retro Air Force III Low release, again in limited quantities. This has partly contributed to the high level of demand and excitement around the line.

But if that wasn’t enough to coax Nike into another re-issue, Kevin Garnett has now joined the cause. Along with being one of the greatest trash-talkers in NBA history, the ‘Big Ticket’ is also an avid sneakerhead.

He recently took to his Instagram stories to share a vintage image of two-time Grammy award winner LL Cool J donning the Air Force IIIs in a purple colorway.

Alongside the iconic image, Kevin Garnett also shared an urgent plea with Nike. “Bring these bad boys back!!! WE NEED THESE,” the former NBA MVP exclaimed, with some angry emojis for flavor.

Fans with one foot in the hip-hop community know how closely LL Cool J’s career was associated with Air Jordans. On the album cover of his debut release, ‘Radio’, the East Coast rapper donned a black and red pair of Air Jordan 1s. It only makes sense that he would have copped the Air Force IIIs four years later. However, what’s surprising is that Kevin Garnett doesn’t already have a pair.

Entering the league straight out of high school, Kevin Garnett was on a shoe deal with Nike. He would frequently don Air Jordans and the Jordan brand even considered him as a potential representative. Of course, he would opt for his own signature line instead, debuting the Air Garnetts during the 1998 All-Star game.

The highlight of his collaboration with Nike though, would be the Air Garnett 3s. Its designer, Aaron Cooper, spoke on how KG’s personality and motor as a player inspired the sneaker. “It was inspired by a nuclear atom, something that radiates energy forever or for a very long time,” Cooper explained.

Eventually, differences drove Garnett out of Nike and to AND1, where he enjoyed more creative freedom. Garnett made two more stops on his journey through the sneaker world, with Adidas and Anta. Despite having many endeavors with different brands though, KG has nothing but love and respect for all his sneaker lines throughout the years.

Another story KG posted recently featured his Adidas Team Signature Bounce Commanders. The 2008 NBA champion shouted out a fan who shared a picture of himself donning the vintage kicks in the Boston Celtics’ colorway.

Kevin Garnett’s love for the game seems to be met by his love for the culture. Whether it’s enough to persuade Nike to re-issue another Air Force III release though, remains to be seen.