Kevin Garnett Describes Paul Pierce on Offense, Bestows ‘Most Impatient’ Title

While representing the Boston Celtics and winning a championship in 2008, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce became really good friends. Their friendship prospered when the duo was traded in a blockbuster deal to the Brooklyn Nets. Since retirement, their bond has strengthened even more, to the point where KG termed his former teammate “impatient” on offense.

This rose after a conversation about The Truth’s offensive game. One of Pierce’s most dangerous traits was his offense, to the point that even Robert Parish, during Pierce’s jersey retirement dinner, said, “In my opinion, I think he was the greatest offensive Celtic ever, in my opinion. I just think that Paul was more creative. He was a better scorer than Larry and John Havlicek.” While KG might agree with his friend’s praise, he also had a major problem with his skills.

KG said, “He’s one of these impatient a** n****s on offense.” The Celtics legend recalled some of the plays where Pierce showcased his lack of patience on the court. He said, “You know when P was getting the ball, he would slow all the way down and let you do what you doin’…Man, you was the worst at giving something off. I knew when you wasn’t getting the ball because you’d just die.” Even though Pierce tried to defend himself, KG didn’t allow him a chance to finish a sentence.

The 15-time All-Star said it was impossible to convince Pierce that the play was running at the right pace and that he had four other team members on the court who would help him. The two veterans have a healthy habit of picking on one another now and then. While the Truth got blasted for his impatient behavior this time, some of KG’s antics have also been put on blast by his former teammate.

Pierce once revealed Garnett’s horrible sleeping habits

A proper sleeping schedule is the best way for athletes to recover after a game. This proven theory is something that’s taught to athletes at a very young age and they end up following it throughout their career. Despite being an elite athlete, KG’s sleep schedule was terrible, according to his teammates. His habit of staying up late has led him to make some unusual requests to his teammates.

While discussing this on their show, Pierce said, “I don’t think KG ever sleeps. I think KG if he wanted to, he can stay up for like 10 straight days. His energy is so high…And he calls me sometimes at 3:30 in the morning. Like, ‘Bro, what are you doing at 3:30?’. ‘I’m getting ready to go to the beach to go for a walk’. What? Do some normal stuff, bro.” While his sleep schedule may come as a shock to people, it did keep in line with some of KG’s other eccentricities on the court.