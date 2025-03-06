James Harden Confesses “I’ll Rest When the Season is Over” and Won’t Let Excuses Keep the Clippers From Winning

With the 44th President of the United States in attendance, James Harden turned back the clock and dropped 50 points at Intuit Dome last night. During his prime, the Beard tallied 9 50-point games in one season. However, his latest performance against the Detroit Pistons marked his first 50-point game since 2019.

It’s also his first time reaching the mark for the Clippers. Lou Williams was the last Clipper to score 50, and that was all the way back in 2018. Harden’s scoring outburst was timely too, as the Clippers were desperately hoping to end their three-game losing skid.

Since losing Norman Powell to injury, the LA-based team held a 1-6 record going into their matchup against Cade Cunningham & Co. The Pistons were in hot form too, winning 10 of their last 11 games and Cunningham trying his best to make it their 11th win in the last 12 games with a 37-point and 10-assist performance.

However, the Beard simply refused to lose. He tallied his 4th 40+ point game of the season, tying Bob McAdoo, World B. Free, and Lou Will as the only Clippers to score 40 points at least four times during a single season. And he did it on the second night of a back-to-back.

After securing the 123-115 win at home, Harden reflected on his motivation throughout the night. “Got to win the game,” the 11-time All-Star said. With his team falling to the 8th seed in the West after their recent slump, James was intent on stopping the bleeding.

“Our schedule don’t get no easier. You know, injuries, feel like they’re piling up on us. Can’t make excuses, gotta just find a way to win the game,” Harden added.

The 35-year-old was on the hardwood for 38 minutes during Clippers’ 117-119 loss against the Suns and he followed it up with another 38 minutes of action against the Pistons. He is clearly willing to put the team on his back and he reflected the fortitude it takes to carry such a load at this point in his career.

“I’ll rest when the season is over,” Harden stated before retiring to the locker room. Along with 50 points, the 2018 MVP had 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 block last night, carrying the Clippers in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr. and Norman Powell.

Injuries are hurting Clippers

The Clippers are coming off an 8-game road stretch that saw them pick up just 2 wins. They ended February with a 4-7 record as Powell injured his knee halfway through the month and is yet to make a full return.

Last month also saw the Clippers lose key rotational pieces like Kris Dunn, Amir Coffey and Drew Eubanks, testing their depth and perseverance.

Despite his versatile skillset, LAC’s postseason chances will be brightest if Harden receives some help sooner than later. Preserving the Beard’s health and stamina for the Playoffs will be essential if Ty Lue wants to break the team’s first round losing streak.

Hopefully, the third month of the year will bring better fortunes as their three-game homestand has definitely started off on a high note. Not only did Harden score 50 in front of the home crowd, the Clippers also got to host former President Barack Obama last night. The Beard and the Clippers fanbase can now enjoy some well-earned rest before hosting the Knicks on Friday night.