“Won’t be bothered by LeBron James”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Promises Not to be Salty Like Wilt Chamberlain After the King Surpasses 38,387 Points

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers are failing to grab wins, they have been one of the most talked about teams thanks to LeBron James. On the brink of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points mark, the King is all set to become the NBA’s new all-time leading scorer.

Bron had a pretty impressive outing against the New York Knicks. Leading the LA-based franchise to a 129-123 OT win at the Madison Square Garden, LBJ went on to put up a 28-point, 10-rebound, and 11-assist triple-double.

The first player in NBA history to drop a triple-double in Year 20

Thanks to his recent scoring outburst, the 4-time MVP is now merely 89 points away from clinching the prestigious record.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar swears to not be bothered by LeBron James breaking his record

With people making false assumptions of him being bothered by the 4-time champ breaking the record, Abdul-Jabbar has time and again revealed that he would be extremely happy for the 6-foot-9 forward when the day comes.

In fact, the 7-foot-2 NBA icon even narrated a story from the time when he broke Wilt Chamberlain’s scoring record back in 1984. According to the Hall-Of-Famer, Wilt the Stilt was bothered by him breaking the record. However, the 75-year-old assures everyone that he won’t feel the same way when LeBron does the same.

“When I broke Wilt Chamberlain’s scoring record in 1984 — the year LeBron was born — it bothered Wilt, who’d had a bit of a one-sided rivalry with me since I’d started doing so well in the NBA. I don’t feel that way toward LeBron.”

pic.twitter.com/wPistcGWTF

Kareem believes LeBron has “earned” the scoring record

The former NBA legend has been vocal about Bron breaking the scoring record.

Recently, the 6-time MVP spoke about wanting James to hold on to the record for longer than he did. Before the Lakers-Knicks game, this is what CNN’s Don Lemon stated that Kareem told him:

“I’ve been carrying the torch as record holder for 38 years. I’m excited and relieved to pass it along to the next worthy recipient. LeBron earned it and I hope he carries it even longer than I did.”

"I've been carrying the torch as record holder for 38 years. I'm excited and relieved to pass it along to the next worthy recipient. LeBron earned it and I hope he carries it even longer than I did." Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's statement to Don Lemon

