Kevin Garnett Has a Two-Word Reaction to Stephen A. Smith’s Upcoming $120 Million ESPN Contract

Media veteran Stephen A. Smith is about to make history with his newly negotiated contract with ESPN—the 57-year-old has reportedly landed a $120 million deal with the broadcast media giant. After the report went viral on the internet, NBA legend Kevin Garnett shared a two-word response to it.

KG is also in the media business and so understands the role Smith has played in propagating NBA commentary. Therefore, KG had to give the ESPN commentator his flowers on his big payday.

The NBA legend shared a post from an Instagram page that detailed Stephen A.’s new contract. The post read, “Stephen A. Smith, a prominent ESPN personality, has reportedly closed in on a six-year contract extension worth $120 million, averaging $20 million per year.”

KG wrote in the caption, “Congratulations bro.”

Garnett has had a great relationship with the media veteran for years. He has made several appearances on the latter’s show. KG must be really happy for his fellow member of the media community because this contract is going to put Stephen A. in a league of his own.

Before this contract was finalized, ESPN had reportedly offered an $18 million-a-year contract to Smith. However, he turned it down and went to renegotiate. The 57-year-old’s patience has surely paid off.

Smith’s current contract is valid until June 2025, after that the $120 million contract will be effective.

This will make Stephen A. the highest-paid on-air personality on ESPN and the second-highest-paid media personality overall. The only person making more money than him in the same business is NFL legend Tom Brady, who is on a $37.5 million per year payroll with his color commentator deal with FOX.

NFL legend Peyton Manning is also believed to be making the same money as Brady. However, in his case, his own production house is involved with the ManningCast, which takes him out of the equation of the highest-paid on-air personalities.

A large majority is against ESPN setting this precedent in the sports media business. Most athletes don’t get $120 million contracts, so many think there’s no reason why a member of the media should make that much. However, Stephen A. has been the face of the broadcast media giant for decades and he is a large motivator behind the revenue generated by the media company.

So he is being paid accordingly.

While appearing alongside Stephen A. on a recent episode of First Take, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo said, “$120 million? We need a salary cap.” Fans on the internet are also not in favor of this contract. Many believe that ESPN offering such a big amount to one person will result in several other employees being laid off by the company.