Kevin Garnett is Mighty Impressed By Team USA Stars’ Signature Kicks

Team USA arrived at the gym facility for the first day of training camp. As players got acquainted with one another, some were surprised with their signature sneakers in Team USA colors. Kevin Garnett took to his social media to express his love for the players and their signature kicks.

Players who already had signature shoe deals had something special waiting for them in the locker room. A video uploaded on Instagram shows players trying out their new sneakers for the first time.

“TEAM USA IS BRINGING OUT THE NUGGETS! We’re in, Team USA training camp kicked off today, and the players couldn’t wait to break out their latest pairs in USA colors! ️ Little mention for Jrue Holiday’s Sabrina 2, he already has a PE model. Which pair do you like the most!?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rookicksnews

Garnett shared the same video on his official Instagram Stories with the caption, “OOOOOOOWEE…Who got this hardest shoes.”

KG shows love to Team USA players and their kicks pic.twitter.com/LZKBQDIJOY — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 7, 2024

The video has Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant wearing his signature KD 17 in Team USA colors to kick it off. Boston Celtics point guard and recent NBA champion Jrue Holiday might’ve been the only one in the video wearing someone else’s signature sneaker as he donned the Nike Sabrina 2.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James laced up his Nike LeBron 21. Whereas Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards could not wait to break into his Adidas AE1 Low editions on the court.

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid was rocking the Skechers SKX while fans got to see Kawhi Leonard grinning ear to ear as he was putting his New Balance Kawhi 4 in Team USA colors to test on the floor.

The team comprised for the Olympics this year headlines three superstars, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry. This will be the first time all three players will be playing on a national team together. And based on the talent of these three players alone, it is understandable for KG to be hyped.

Many have considered Team USA to be overpowered and unfair to the rest of the world. However, there are some other national teams to look out for in the upcoming Paris Olympics. And Team USA players seem to be breaking in their new sneakers on the first day at training camp now.