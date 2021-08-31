“Kevin Garnett is too old to be wearing those skinny jeans”: Charles Barkley continues to embark on his relentless crusade of making the Celtics legend realize he’s old

Charles Barkley continually teases Kevin Garnett for wearing skinny jeans while also claiming guys like Blake Griffin would beat him because he’s 40.

Charles Barkley is undoubtedly one of the most unfiltered personalities that North American sports has ever seen. The Phoenix Suns legend was always ready to say what was on his mind and said it with his chest too. Him hosting NBAonTNT alongside the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson brought an entirely new dynamic to sports analysis.

Well, more so than analysis, Inside the NBA usually delves into hilarious segments revolving around Shaq and Charles Barkley getting into it or simply horsing around. However, it isn’t merely the Lakers legend who gets it from Chuck as the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ is more than willing to verbally spar with anybody else.

Kevin Garnett learned this hard way as he continually gets teased by Barkley on national television for a variety of things that range from his dress sense to the fact that he’s old.

Charles Barkley and Kevin Garnett get into it on NBAonTNT.

Prior to Kevin Garnett’s ‘Area 51’ segments got cancelled by TNT, the Celtics legend would regularly get into a couple lighthearted feuds with Charles Barkley on air. Chuck would constantly call out KG for wearing skinny jeans much too often while the latter would hilariously say that he thought Chuck had fallen asleep.

“As always, it’s an honor and a privilege to work with the great Kevin Garnett with them skinny jeans on,” said Barkley on one occasion. In another instance, the 21-year vet was talking about working with Blake Griffin and how the Clippers big man was giving him the work. To this, Charles Barkley replied:

“Just for the record Kevin Garnett, it’s no big deal to score on a 40-year old man. It’s no big they busting you’re a**. They scored on a 40 year old man!”