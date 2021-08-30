“Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo couldn’t stop trash-talking each other”: LeBron James’ newest Lakers teammates jawed at one another during the 2020 NBA Playoffs

LeBron James and Rajon Rondo were both talking trash to Russell Westbrook during the Lakers-Rockets series from the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

LeBron James looks to be on quest to put together the deadliest roster that 2012 would’ve ever seen. With the additions of Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, and Dwight Howard this 2021 offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers now have six players from the 2012 All-Star Game, including Rajon Rondo, who has returned for his second stint in LA.

Rajon Rondo and LeBron James previously linked up to bring a title to Los Angeles in 2020 where the former was in fact, the Lakers’ third best player at times during the postseason. Though he averaged merely 8.9 points on decent shooting from the field as a whole, it was his 3-point shooting and his playmaking that gave the Lakers an edge over the rest.

Rondo would go on to leave the Lakers after acquiring his second ring and would finish off the season with a Western Conference Finals trip with the Clippers in 2021. After being bought out by the Grizzlies, the Lakers snagged him back up again on a one year/ $2.6 million deal.

LeBron James and Rajon Rondo get into it with Russell Westbrook in the 2020 Playoffs.

LeBron James is quite subtle with his trash-talk on the court, to the point where it isn’t quite ‘trash-talk’ per se. James is more of a ‘body language’ kind of guy and it’s very obvious from his facial expressions at times that he’s not having it with opposing players.

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are the opposite as they’re more than happy to jaw at anybody that gets in their way. This is exactly what took place during the WCSF in 2020 that saw the Westbrook-led Rockets face off against the Lakers. The latter did take care of business in 5 but not without a few hiccups along the way.

With the score set at a deciding 103-74 early in the 4th of Game 5 with the purple and gold up 3 games to 1, Russell Westbrook decided to talk trash to LeBron James and Rajon Rondo. This led to James smiling menacingly at Russ for saying needed to be doubled off the catch.

To add more fuel to the fire, Rondo’s brother was reportedly kicked out of the arena for quibbling with Westbrook as well. It’s safe to say that Rondo and Russ will need to have a quick little chat prior to taking to the floor as teammates for the first time.