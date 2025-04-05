Kevin Garnett Responds To Kings Legend Chris Webber Disrespect As He ‘Swears To God’ It’s Too Much

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Former basketball star Kevin Garnett on hand for the Colorado Buffaloes USC Trojans football game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images (Right)

Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan basketball legend Chris Webber walks out of the tunnel to watch warm ups at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images (Left)

When discussing the best players of the 2000s, people always bring a handful of names into the debate. Players such as Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, and Tim Duncan are a few of the most notorious names. However, someone forgotten in the midst is former Kings star, Chris Webber. NBA legend Kevin Garnett shed light on how great Webber truly was.

Just because Webber isn’t a mainstream name in the media doesn’t diminish his greatness. The five-time All-Star is one of the few players in NBA history to receive an enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame. He dominated the league throughout the 90s and early 2000s, but his best years came with the Kings.

Before the Kings endured their 16-year playoff drought, Webber was leading them as a title contender and Sacramento was one of the best teams in the NBA, with Webber as their best player. He finished top-10 in MVP voting in five of his six seasons in Sacramento.

Webber’s talents and skill undoubtedly elevated him as one of the best bigs of his era, but KG believes he deserves more praise. Garnett reposted a video on his Instagram story while sending a public message informing the masses of Webber’s greatness.

“Swear my dog don’t get that respect nor does he get his flowers,” Garnett said. “Telling you, [Webber] on that list. One of those ones. Shout to God!”

KG on his story pic.twitter.com/4kg2qPZyiq — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) April 5, 2025

Garnett has always held Webber in the highest regard. Their mutual admiration began on the basketball court through their competitive battles. KG recalls Webber’s tone shift following the Timberwolves star winning the 2004 MVP.

“I remember when I got my award, me and Webb, It was cool but I could feel it,” Garnett said. “I looked down there, and I saw the smoke coming from his nostrils.”

Garnett and Webber were great friends off the court but were each other’s enemies on the court. Webber sings the same tune regarding his duels with Garnett.

Webber speaks on battles against Garnett

Garnett and Webber loved playing against each other. Whenever they went head-to-head, they agreed to maintain their competitive edge.

“He and I agreed never to be cool on the court,” Webber said in an interview with Howard Beck.

The two only had countless regular season matchups but only faced off in the postseason once. They met in the second round of the 2004 playoffs, which went to a seventh game. However, Garnett and the Timberwolves came out victorious stamping their ticket to the franchise’s first Conference Finals appearance.

Following their playing careers, the two legends continue to give praise to each other. Hopefully, Garnett’s social media post can give Webber the deserved attention as one of the best big men of all time.