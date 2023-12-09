“Will Beat Your Motherf**king A**”: Siding with Chris Paul, Former Pistons Enforcer Warns Scott Foster for Taking Beef Beyond Basketball

In the latest episode of the Gil’s Arena podcast, former Detroit Pistons player and assistant coach Rasheed Wallace supported Chris Paul in his feud with NBA official Scott Foster. CP3’s beef with Foster has been going on since his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers when Paul was disgruntled with Foster’s remark about his son during an interaction. The repercussions of this feud are visible in Foster officiating Paul’s games, often resulting in either a loss or an array of technicals and subsequent ejection for CP3.

In a recent game against the Phoenix Suns, Foster and Paul got into a heated altercation, which resulted in CP3 receiving multiple technicals and ultimately being ejected out of the game. This has garnered widespread reactions from the NBA fraternity, many supporting Chris Paul on the matter.

When Rasheed Wallace was recently asked whether Scott Foster should be allowed to officiate CP3’s games, the former Piston passionately remarked, “I don’t think he [Scott Foster] should because it’s bad for business, number one. Number two, I didn’t hear until the other day through some friends the reason why that beef is a beef. And I gotta say for that, I am on the side of Chris Paul.”

I will beat your motherf**king a**. ‘Cause now you’re taking it beyond basketball. It didn’t happen on the court, it was some s**t that happened off the court,” Wallace added. The 2004 NBA Champion hilariously added (from CP3’s POV) to express his frustration further, “I wish I had a loose ball going your way out of bounds. On everything, n_, I’mma wipe out!” With this statement, Wallace perhaps implied that he would knock Scott Foster out if he was in Chris Paul’s position.

Interestingly, every other cast member of The Gill’s Arena show also supported the Pistons star. Gilbert Arenas thought Chris Paul could perhaps choose to miss the games officiated by Scott Foster to avoid the repercussions. However, that would put the Warriors point guard in a dilemma with the NBA, who could fine Paul for deliberately missing games.

The Chris Paul and Scott Foster feud prompted heated reactions

Chris Paul and Scott Foster’s feud has garnered heated reactions from many in the NBA community. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was extremely disgruntled with Chris Paul’s ejection during the Suns vs Warriors game this season.

Following the game, Kerr gave his two cents on the exchange between CP3 and Scott Foster and disappointedly remarked, “I didn’t think Chris deserved to be ejected. The first tech, absolutely. But I thought the second one was unnecessary. I mean, everybody gets frustrated out there. But that’s up to the official.”

The controversy peaked when Foster taunted Paul for never having won a crucial game with him officiating. This feud has also earned the attention of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who urged both Paul and Foster to do their jobs without having to be friends in the league.