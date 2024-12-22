Kevin Garnett Said He Wasn’t Coming: All-NBA Big Man Recalls How 15X All-Star Refused Celtics Trade

Mar 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame and former Boston Celtic, Kevin Garnett speaks with Brian Scalabrine during the number retirement ceremony after the game between the Boston Celtics the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The 2007 trade that sent Kevin Garnett to the Boston Celtics impacted the league, the franchise, and KG’s career immensely. That is why it’s always surprising when behind-the-scenes stories of that trade come out to the public. On the Out The Mud podcast, former Celtics star Al Jefferson revealed that KG wasn’t willing to join the Celtics initially before the trade was about to go down.

Jefferson said that Garnett was adamant about not coming to the Celtics, which gave him hope that he would not have to uproot his life in Boston. He was looking forward to being teammates with Ray Allen and Paul Pierce in the team that drafted him.

Jefferson said, “First KG said he wasn’t coming. So, I’m [thinking] it’s going to be like me, Paul, Ray Allen, then all of a sudden…”

KG’s decision came as a shock to Jefferson. He recalled being in Jackson, Mississippi, on his way to the airport to catch a flight to Boston. That’s when he received a phone call and was informed about the latest development.

Jefferson stated that he would never be able to forget that conversation. A lot of other factors also helped build Jefferson’s confidence about the possibility of staying in Boston. KG’s agent, Andy Miller, had issued a statement, putting all rumors to rest for the time being. He told ESPN.com, “The Boston trade isn’t happening. If a trade were to happen, that’s not a destination that we’re interested in pursuing.”

Not too long after that, Garnett decided to give his word to the Celtics. The NBA legend signed with the franchise in a trade that sent Jefferson, Gerald Green, Ryan Gomes, Theo Ratliff, and Sebastian Telfair, along with draft picks to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

KG went on to appreciate his decision later on.

Kevin Garnett wished he had joined the Celtics sooner

From not wanting to go to Boston to becoming one of their biggest legends, Garnett covered a long journey in a short period. KG was embraced by the Celtics’ fans upon his arrival and once he gave them an NBA title to cherish in 2008, Garnett became a lifelong hero for the C’s. On the eve of his Hall of Fame induction, KG talked about the Celtics during a press conference.

He said, “The fanbase in Boston was over the top. People following you home, people standing outside your gate when you get home, people wanting to pump your gas. The fan level in Boston was just another level, but I learned to embrace it. My only regret in any of this is that I should have came to Boston a little earlier, other than that it was magical.”

KG has had nothing but great things to say about the franchise and its fans. Despite leaving Boston in 2013 and now nearly a decade after his retirement, Garnett still holds a lot of value in the eyes of the Celtics fans.