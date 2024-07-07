Kevin Garnett Shares His Heart’s Desire of Watching Team USA Play 1 on 1 Games

The star-studded USA Men’s Basketball Team has assembled in Las Vegas for their training camp ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The incredible 12-man roster boasts a combined eighty-three All-Star appearances, nine Finals MVP awards, and eight MVP awards, making it one of the most stacked units ever assembled. However, Kevin Garnett still wants to find out who the top dog is among the assembly of the greats.

Advertisement

The Hall of Famer recently came across a video of himself on Instagram from 2000 playing one-on-one against other members of the US Men’s Basketball Team, who were set to compete in the Sydney Olympics soon. In the clip, the forward can be seen getting buckets against the likes of Vince Carter, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, and Jason Kidd, without even breaking a sweat.

KG seemed to be showcasing his stellar ability to finish at the rim, bank mid-range jumpers, and pull up from beyond the arc, during the practice session.

Garnett was arguably the best player on that roster that went to Sydney and returned home with the gold medal. He shared the clip on his Instagram stories and outlined his desire to watch the 2024 Olympics roster go head-to-head in a similar manner to see who’d come out on top. He wrote,

“I kinda want to see this year’s [Olympians] plays one’s. Who’s winning that one?”

Kevin Garnett wishes to see some 1-on-1s in the US camp pic.twitter.com/sp2dmmxlwW — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 7, 2024

The outcome of the 2024 US Men’s Basketball playing one-on-one would be difficult to predict. The roster boasts the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, and Kevin Durant — some of the greatest players to lace it up.

It also features stellar two-way players like Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Edwards, and Bam Adebayo, who’ve made a living guarding all five positions and being efficient scorers. Young stars like Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Tyrese Haliburton have the confidence and skillset to battle and beat any player in a one-on-one game as well.

As Garnett alluded, it’s impossible to back one player to beat the other 11, as they all possess the ability to beat each other. A tournament where these 12 names went head-to-head to determine the most skilled player among them would garner more interest than their exploits in the Paris Olympics itself.

However, it’s a pipedream at best at the end of the day. Fans and Garnett will hope that USAB releases the footage of the practice sessions of Team USA training for the Paris Olympics.