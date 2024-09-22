Kevin Garnett Vehemently Disagrees With Kevin Durant’s ‘Bogus’ 94 OVR 2K Rating

In the lead up to the latest iteration of NBA 2K, the video game’s player ratings were revealed. Fans were left puzzled as some modern greats were rated below their usual standings. Kevin Durant shared his annoyance about receiving the ninth highest overall, and Kevin Garnett joined him in disapproval.

Advertisement

“Like, for real, though, that’s crazy. Imma have to get on somebody’s a** about that,” KD commented on his 94 overall rating during the Boardroom podcast. A clip from Durant’s interview made rounds online, finding the watchful eyes of Kevin Garnett. The Big Ticket was in full agreement, calling NBA 2K “bogus” for their rating system.

Garnett shared the video of KD disagreeing with his rating on his Instagram stories. He added a strongly-worded caption of his own. “Hey 2K yall hella bogussshh for that, bro is a walking bucket!! Frfr..bro at least a 97..tf…get it right,” KG wrote with several emojis peppered in.

KG on KDs 2K rating pic.twitter.com/sCeRqDexYt — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) September 22, 2024

Like most fans, Garnett is struggling to imagine how there are eight players better than Durant in the NBA today. The Slim Reaper played 75 games last season, averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists to go with 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals.

Devin Booker missed seven more games than KD, and new addition Bradley Beal was plagued throughout the season by injuries to his back and foot. Durant’s two-way play at an efficient clip was one of the main reasons his Phoenix Suns were even playoff contenders.

Just for comparison, let’s take a look at his former teammate, Stephen Curry who 2K rated a 95 overall. In 74 games last season, Curry tallied 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists, trailing KD in most categories. Furthermore, the Warriors didn’t even make it into the playoffs, losing their sole play-in game against the Sacramento Kings.

But even though Durant has expressed his frustration with NBA 2K’s rating system, it’s unclear if that will affect his enjoyment of the game.

Durant used to play NBA 2K as LeBron James

KD was the cover athlete for 2K15 and he joined Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ to discuss the game. “I’m really good, not decent,” the 2014 MVP stated of his 2K skills.

Durant added how he usually plays a summer 2K tournament with ten of his friends. “And we, like, lock-in. I broke plenty of controllers, like, I threw- My brother, he’s not allowed to play anymore because he’ll like, he’ll break my TV,” KD shared.

Finally, Fallon prodded the then-OKC star, “Who do you play as?” Durant avoided it for a second before conceding, “Alright, LeBron.”

Funnily enough, even in 2K15, with KD on the cover, James had a higher rating in the game. Nearly ten years later, not much has changed. Regardless of his feelings on NBA 2K, Durant will be playing as himself on October 7th as his Suns take on James’ Lakers in preseason.