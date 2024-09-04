Kevon Looney Speaks Out on Playing With Chris Paul: Hatred Turned Into Respect

Chris Paul’s one-year tenure with the Warriors didn’t go the way he would’ve expected when he joined them in June 2023. The team crashed out of the season, losing to the Kings in the play-in. But that short tenure has changed how a lot of GSW players looked at CP3 before he became one of them.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Kevin Looney talked about how Paul gained his respect when they shared the locker room last season. The 28-year-old said that, for years, he was a hated rival in the Warriors locker room but once he came in as a player, he saw so many things worth admiring in the 39-year-old.

Looney said, “After competing against him for years, I respect him as a player and a basketball mind already but he was always our archrival…it was whatever the team he was on, it was always Chris Paul! So he got a lot of hate in our locker room for a long time. But by actually having him on our side and competing to win and going to war with him, he gained so much more respect from me.”

Kevon Looney on Chris Paul: “After competing against him for years, I respect him as a player and a basketball mind already but he was always our archrival — it was whatever the team he was on, it was always Chris Paul! So he got a lot of hate in our locker room for a long time.… https://t.co/ELL6YVfpCI pic.twitter.com/BcLsYqRHfj — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) September 3, 2024

The three-time NBA Champion now looks at CP3 as a role model. He said that Paul set a good example for him by being so driven for the game despite being a Hall of Fame-worthy player already.

“For him to be in Year 20 next year as a small guard and still competing at a high level as a starter and as a big-time player, as a guy going into Year 10, I want to be able to play long time like him.”

Other than learning how to take care of an athlete’s body in order to play for a long time, Looney has also learned a lot about Paul’s thought process and ability to study the game. CP3’s presence had a similar effect on Draymond Green as well.

Draymond Green was sad to learn about Paul leaving the Warriors

Green is a franchise legend who will always be remembered fondly. He has been part of the most glorious chapter of the Warriors and has played a key role in establishing the dynasty. However, in just one year of playing alongside the 12-time All-Star, he ranked him among the best teammates he has ever had.

On an episode of The Draymond Green Show, he said, “I am very sad to know that [Chris Paul] is leaving this team because in my head I’m like [he’s] going to end up finishing his career here and that’d be dope… This is the part of the business that sucks. Like one year with C[P3] and I’m like, ‘Man, I really love this dude. He’s incredible.’ Like one of the best teammates I’ve ever had and then he gone.”

After being waived by the Warriors in June 2024, Paul became a free agent. A week later, he found his next home in San Antonio. He is currently signed with the Spurs for one year on an $11 million deal.