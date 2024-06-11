Draymond Green Names His Most Professional Teammate, Snubs Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

Feb 22, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) holds onto the ball before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In his 12-year career, Golden State Warriors forward, Draymond Green, has played with some of the star professionals in basketball history including Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and Andre Iguodala. However, the 2017 DPOY didn’t take any of those names when asked about his most professional running mate.

On The Draymond Green Show, the defensive dynamo lauded Kevon Looney for surviving the widespread shifts in the league and termed him the most professional individual he has seen.

At the same time, he also highlighted how since 2022, there have been various changes in the playstyle and if someone doesn’t adjust to these rapid alterations, they can kiss their roster spot goodbye. Green glowingly stated,

“Most people can’t adjust to the new NBA and then they out in a year. So you listening to the most professional teammate[Kevon Looney] I’ve ever had in my life, not NBA, not college, not high school.”

Talking about rapid transformations in the league in the past decade or so, Looney admitted that he had to adjust his game to fit the novel schemes. Green rightfully pointed out that Curry and Thompson brought a major change in the league’s dynamics through their sharpshooting. However, he praised his teammate for being relevant in the squad amid the ever-changing dynamics.

Loon also credited Green for inculcating such professionalism in him. He recalled that during his first day of training camp, the veteran forward urged him to be right on time despite Looney being too injured to play. This culture helped Looney to develop a brilliant work ethic and has reaped its rewards. But how long will he be teammates with Dray?

The Kevon Looney decision

Throughout the sit-down with Green, Looney emphasized that the “ball ain’t in my court” regarding his future with the Warriors. He implied that the Dubs management will decide whether he will be there for the 2024-25 season or not.

Looney has completed two years of his three-year/$22.5 million contract that he signed in 2022. The 2024-25 season will kick off the fourth year but out of the potential $8 million, only $3 million is guaranteed.

As per The Athletics’ Tim Kawakami, the Warriors are expected to let go of Looney. While his guaranteed money is ensured, he can also land a minimum contract elsewhere. As per some murmurs, he can also end up as a backup to Nikola Jokic in the Nuggets or Victor Wembanynama for the Spurs.