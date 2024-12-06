“Kind of Blacked Out in the 2nd Quarter”: Mikal Bridges Speaks on Playing All 24 Minutes of a Half

Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic (22) makes a move against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Within months of joining the New York Knicks, Mikal Bridges is experiencing what it’s like to be a key player in the Tom Thibodeau setup. The veteran coach is known for heavy reliance on his best players and having a very short rotation. As a result, Bridges ended up playing the entire first half against the Hornets.

The 28-year-old had to stay on the floor for 24 minutes straight. After the game, he talked to a few reporters inside the locker room, detailing what the process felt like to him. The 34-year-old revealed that he had blacked out for a while.

He also added that he didn’t even realize that he played the entire first half. It wasn’t until half-time, when he finally got some time to sit down, that he realized that he just played 24 straight minutes of basketball.

In Bridges’s words, “I didn’t realize it until after…probably when I sat down at half-time. First half, the whole first half. Kind of blacked out in the second quarter, so I kind of wasn’t tired at all.”

In the meantime, Josh Hart chimed in with adlibs, “Ooo, Okay.” Bridges just said “I hate him” in response.

The Knicks star added that he just wants to do everything he can to help the team win, even if it means playing really long stretches. Bridges is also the perfect candidate for this sort of requirement from the coach. He has never missed a game in his pro career and because of that he is known as the ‘Iron Man.’

The talks about his durability have become a part of the popular culture through memes and jokes. After he signed with the Knicks in the offseason, he said, “I’ve seen all the jokes” about playing for Thibs. And he has already started living up to the expectations.

In his last game against the Hornets, Bridges played for 46 minutes, most in the game.

He scored 19 points with three rebounds and seven assists to take his team to a comfortable 125-101 win.