"Klay Thompson and Steph Curry May Have Never Been...": Stephen A. Smith Reminds NBA Community of Mark Jackson's Contribution to Warriors Dynasty

Since being controversially fired by the MSG Network this summer, Mark Jackson has again entered the headlines. The controversy reached new levels after Jackson was recently kicked off the New York Knicks’ chartered airlines. This odd objection from the Knicks came after an old conflict between Jackson and current Knicks assistant coach Darren Erman resurfaced.

While Jackson again finds himself embroiled in the new drama, his former ESPN colleague Stephen A. Smith reiterated his support through the tough times. Lest anyone has forgotten, Jackson was the coach of the Golden State Warriors from 2011 until 2014.

During this time, Jackson helped in the blossoming of the talents of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, who achieved their ultimate peak under the tutelage of succeeding coach Steve Kerr.

SAS believes that it was Jackson who had created the foundation for the Warriors dynasty to reach the heights of success in the future. Speaking about the same on the Stephen A. Smith show, SAS said the following.

“Now I remember when he got fired from the Golden State Warriors. And there’s not much shade we can throw on the Golden State Warriors because the successor was Steve Kerr, who happens to be the top five coaches in the history of basketball, so far as I am concerned.”

“But people who despised Mark Jackson who despised Mark Jackson, who would tell you that Klay Thompson and Steph Curry may have not been what they ultimately became, had it not been for Mark Jackson?” “And the tutelage he provided and how it set the stage for Steve Kerr to piggy back off and ultimately elevate not just the franchise, not just them, but himself to astronomical height as a coach and a basketball man in the game of basketball?”

It’s worth noting that Mark Jackson could not land any coaching job after the Warriors and was ostracized by the NBA community for one reason or another. Perhaps, this is quite unfair for the former New York Knicks star, who at least deserves a position as an analyst at a reputed broadcasting channel, given his vivid history in broadcasting and TV analysis.

Rumors cost Mark Jackson several opportunities to serve as NBA head coach

Stephen A. Smith was right in saying how rumors and other lies had caused Mark Jackson to be ostracized from the NBA community. Jackson had interviewed for several head coach positions, including the Knicks, the Lakers, and the Bucks. However, his name was not chosen in all of these cases due to rumors and controversies surrounding him.

Stephen A. Smith was also very much concerned when Jackson was let go from ESPN as an analyst. Smith was quite close to Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy during their time at ESPN. They have even been partners of Mike Breen for calling games during the NBA Finals. For all of these situations concerned, Smith believes that Jackson getting fired from the Warriors is the main reason behind him being blackballed by the league.