Klay Thompson Free Agency: 4x NBA Champion Offered a Chance to Team Up with DeMarcus Cousins Again

With the Boston Celtics enjoying the Championship parade with the Larry O’Brien trophy, other teams have started to work on their next season. With the market now open, high-profile free agents like Klay Thompson are being actively recruited by NBA teams. However, Dwight Howard has strangely entered the mix in all of this.

Advertisement

Howard has been on the hunt to bring NBA stars to the Taiwanese T1 league for a while now following his unsuccessful pitch to get hired as Laker. But he recently claimed that he has finally caught a big fish in his net in four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward)

The entire fiasco kicked off after Howard posted a hilarious video on Instagram of him trying to recruit an NBA-free agent to his team in Taiwan. While Howard didn’t mention Thompson’s name, people in the comments section were quick to catch on.

One Instagram user commented under Howard’s post saying,

“Man is going to try to recruit Klay Thompson.”

Dwight Howard is on a mission to get Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/MxybBBGlq5 — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 21, 2024

The witty comment caught Howard’s attention as the 38-year-old replied to the comment, saying “I already did“.

Howard plays in the T1 league for the club Taiwan Mustangs, which has also signed former Warriors star DeMarcus Cousins this year. So if Howard’s claims are indeed true, we might be looking at a possible reunion between the two former Dubs teammates.

However, it’s very likely that Howard is just joking.

There has been no news of Thompson signing any new deals, let alone a deal to play in the Asian Tournament. Klay has still some years left and would like to remain in the NBA while he still can get a decent contract. And there will be teams in the league willing to offer the 34-year-old long-term deals.

DeMarcus Cousins joins Howard and Cook in Taiwan

Former NBA players Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins and Quinn Cook are all set to play together for the Taiwan Mustangs at the upcoming TAT [The Asia Tournament] league, which is set to kick off in a month.

Howard, who is now part owner of the Mustangs after playing with the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League during the 2022-2023 season, said during a videoconference on Wednesday that he would return to the court in Taiwan with the Mustangs, and his former teammates Cook and Cousins would join him.

In the same video conference, the former Defensive Player Of The Year declared that he would be actively recruiting talent from the United States and the NBA. Now we’ll have to see if Howard really manages to bag some decent talent from the NBA.