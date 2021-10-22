“Klay Thompson is the unsung hero of the Warriors”: Stephen Curry gets candid about his association with Thompson and how the latter is yet to receive his due

During a 2018 Bill Simmons podcast, Stephen Curry talked about his long-standing association with splash brother Klay Thompson. The former unanimous MVP heaped praises of Thompson, calling him the unsung hero of the Warriors.

Perhaps one of the, if not the best backcourt in NBA history, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have been game-changers in the league. Addressed as Splash Brother both Curry, and Thompson are snipers who are a threat as soon as they pass the half-court.

The Splash Brothers have given 3-point shooting a whole new meaning, making it an essential part of every player’s arsenal. The duo has achieved several milestones together, including 3-championships, the 73-9 season, and multiple shooting records.

Though Curry has always been the face of the franchise and the media’s darling, one cannot ignore the greatness of Thompson, a silent worker who does his work efficiently and makes no noise about it.

During his conversation with Bill Simmons, Curry spoke about Thompson and him complementing each other. The two-time scoring champion believed Thompson doesn’t get enough credit for his work.

It’s no secret how vital Klay Thompson is to our locker room: Stephen Curry.

Curry and Thompson work in perfect synchrony, making it a nightmare for opponents to guard them. When we speak of Thompson, there isn’t a better catch-and-shoot player in the league than him. The five-time All-Star doesn’t require speed, athleticism, or physicality to destroy his opponents.

During the podcast, Curry would share a lot of details about his partnership with Thompson.

“Obviously I can shoot off the dribble, creating that kind of stuff, but Klay is such a master at moving out the ball and the unsung hero pretty much every night when it comes to, he’s so low maintenance. He doesn’t really need the ball, he scored what 60+ on 11-dribbles, like he’s so efficient and allows me to kind of space to do what I need to do and play off of him,” said Curry.

The host of the podcast Simmons felt that the Warriors duo haven’t got the recognition they deserve. He adds that someday he would like to do a podcast on the best backcourt featuring them.

Curry seconded Simmons’ plans. The two-time MVP also spoke about working as a combo with Thompson.

“It works on both ends too, you know great of a two-way player, Klay is. Sometimes he guards the other team’s point guard, and I’ll guard off the ball, and sometimes I’ll give him a breather and switch back. So both offensively and defensively, we are very complementary,” said the 33-year old.

Curry also added how vital Thompson was to the locker room. The superstar would divulge some inside details talking about the funny nature of Thompson and how well-read he was.

It’s been over two years since we witnessed the Splash Brothers playing together. Thompson, who has missed two consecutive seasons due to catastrophic injuries, is set to make his comeback this season.