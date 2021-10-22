Basketball

“Klay Thompson is the unsung hero of the Warriors”: Stephen Curry gets candid about his association with Thompson and how the latter is yet to receive his due

"Klay Thompson is the unsung hero of the Warriors": Stephen Curry gets candid about his association with Thompson and how the latter is yet to receive his due
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Named Paul Pierce 'The Truth', Dwyane Wade 'The Flash' and Kenny Smith 'The Big Knock-Kneed'": Shaquille O'Neal piles on fellow studio analyst as Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley howl in laughter
Next Article
"I partied a lot in my first 2 years": Scottie Pippen expresses gratitude to Michael Jordan for believing in his talent as a Bulls youngster and pushing him for greatness
NBA Latest Post
"LaMelo Ball will not be a superstar!": Skip Bayless makes an ignorant statement on the Hornets star despite 31 point explosion against the Pacers
“LaMelo Ball will not be a superstar!”: Skip Bayless makes an ignorant statement on the Hornets star despite 31 point explosion against the Pacers

Skip Bayless admits he doesn’t see Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball as a future superstar…