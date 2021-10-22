“Watch Klay use this as motivation and return from injury with all guns firing!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson reacts to being snubbed on the NBA 75 Team

Warriors’ superstar Klay Thompson reacts to being snubbed on the NBA 75 List, believes he’s Top 75 All-Time for sure

The NBA finally completed announcing their list for the 75th anniversary. There were quite a lot of expected names on the list. The NBA 75 list is a list of the 75 players who have revolutionized the game and have made their mark. The list included a lot of current players as well. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo were among the current players named.

The NBA’s 75 (76*) Greatest Players Ever list: pic.twitter.com/it0cVQyZFQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2021

There were also a lot of unexpected snubs on the list honoring the best players in the league history. There were players such as Dwight Howard, Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, Klay Thompson, Paul George, and more, who were left off the list.

Klay Thompson reacts to being snubbed from the NBA 75 Team

One would think winning 3x NBA Championships, being one of the greatest shooters all-time, and holding numerous NBA records means a sure spot on the NBA 75 roster. However, that isn’t the case, as the NBA snubbed Klay Thompson on their list.

Klay was not pleased with the snub. He took it to his Instagram and posted,

“Maybe I’m just naive in my ability to play basketball, but in my head, I’m top 75 all-time.”

All the Warriors fans were as disappointed about the snub as Klay was. They took it to their Twitter to express their disappointment.

That man Klay Thompson has 3 rings,& he wasn’t no roll player, A valuable piece to all 3 championships.. He should definitely be on this list! — BlackLove (@RealLifeEnt) October 22, 2021

Klay! Make them all recognize when you get back. They played you! — Golden Griffin X3 (@GoldenGriffinX3) October 21, 2021

Klay Thompson would use this as fuel and surely would have a chip on his shoulder when he returns. The Warriors fans know it, and can’t wait for him to return.