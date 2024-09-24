Klay Thompson Recaps “Funky Summer” While Getting To Work In Dallas For Training Camp

After leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, Klay Thompson faced a lot of heat online. But into new beginnings, Thompson just shared a wholesome recap of his summer on his official Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of what he had been up to these past few months.

Thompson labeled it ‘Funky Summer’ where his followers can see him living his best life after a tumultuous season last year. And here is a brief of the sharpshooter’s activities in the offseason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson)

The first picture encapsulates his move to the Mavericks, leaving the number 11 persona behind. Klay is donning a number 31 cap in the traditional blue Mavs color. Onto the next picture and fans can see the four-time NBA champion kicking it back with NFL legend, Marshawn Lynch.

The next picture is bound to bring a smile to many fans’ faces. In the picture, Thompson is hopping in the air with Mavs legend, Dirk Nowitzki. The two can be seen with tennis rackets in their hands. This was when Klay took part in Nowitzki’s charity tennis tournament.

Next in, Thompson poses with a group of basketball players as well as former All-Star Isaiah Thomas. Klay pulled up to Thomas’ Zeke-End tournament’s championship game, giving locals a show.

For those who know of Thompson’s off-court activities, the two-time All-NBA guard has a penchant for sailing. And he can be seen at sea with a bunch of his buddies.

But that’s not all. In the very next picture, Klay poses in an all-white attire while traveling on a private jet. And he also made sure to include his dog, Rocco Thompson, in the series of updates on his IG.

Finally, the latest addition to the Dallas roster caps off his Funky Summer updates with a glimpse of him in Mavs’ gym, ready to put in the work for the upcoming season.

Fans in the comments section were delighted to see Thompson enjoying his life after facing much criticism in the past year. And with the new season’s tip-off a few more weeks away, Thompson seems to be ready for this new challenge with a new team and teammates.