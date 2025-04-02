“Definitely Was Thinking About Klay Thompson”: Stephen Curry Had the 14–3s Record in Mind During 52-Point Outburst in Memphis

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors’ hot streak continued tonight, as they beat the Memphis Grizzlies to leapfrog them for the 5th seed in the West. There are a lot of talking points about the game, but Curry’s explosive 52-point outing takes the cake. He turned back the clock with a vintage shooting performance.

Notching up a stunning 32 points in the first half, Steph shot 8/10 from beyond the arc in the 1st half alone. He finished the night by making 12 3-pointers on 20 attempts.

Of course, when anyone starts off this hot from three, there’s only one thing people can talk about- will they break Klay Thompson’s record of 14 three-pointers made in a game? Well, for Steph, that was certainly on his mind.

He revealed to the Warriors‘ post-game broadcast that he was thinking of Klay’s record when he nailed his 11th and 12th threes of the night, but then had to concentrate on the game because the Grizzlies started to mount a comeback.

Steph hit his 11th three of the night with 17 minutes still to play, and fans were all but sure that he would break his former teammate’s record in Memphis. Unfortunately, his three tied the game, and he knew that the win was more important than any record.

He told the broadcasters, “The first two 3s of the fourth quarter, I definitely was thinking about Klay[Thompson], but then after that, reality check, we’ve gotta win the game, I don’t want to sabotage that.”

"… The first two 3s of the fourth quarter, I definitely was thinking about Klay." Steph was hunting his fellow Splash Brother's 3-point record 💦 pic.twitter.com/OMEmZGozvV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 2, 2025

With the win tonight, the Warriors not only won the season series against the Grizzlies but also clinched the 5th seed. Additionally, they now have the tiebreaker over the Memphis side, meaning if both teams end the regular season with the same record, then the Dubs will get the higher seeding.

As for Steph’s pursuit of his former Splash Berother’s record, it seems like that’ll have to wait. Klay set the record in Chicago in 2018, breaking Steph’s previous one, and since then, Curry has come tantalizingly close to reclaiming his crown.

Whether he will actually manage to do it remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure- if there’s anyone capable of tying or breaking Thompson’s record of 14 three-pointers made in a game, it’s Stephen Curry.