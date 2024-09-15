Klay Thompson Reflects on “Being a Veteran,” Talks About Taking Mavs Teammates to Catalina Island

Klay Thompson is getting used to life in the Lone Star State. From studying his new team’s championship run in 2011 to getting acquainted with his new teammates, Klay seems to be making attempts to gel seamlessly with the team.

To truly embrace the Mavericks experience, Thompson recently attended Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki’s Tennis Classic, an event organized by the German superstar’s foundation. While talking to reporters at the event, Klay dived into his experience in the city so far.

In a YouTube video uploaded by Mavs beat writer Grant Afseth, Klay said,

“It’s been a pleasure to get to know the guys, and I just want to do them a good deed, and take them to one of my favorite places, being Catalina Island.”

Thompson, whose love for the water is no mystery, recalled how he and the others just enjoyed the water and the sun by diving off the boat and swimming to the shore. He also claimed that as a teammate, these are the kinds of days he’d cherish for life, days where players simply have fun without the stress of the new season hanging over them.

Klay went on to add, “That’s what the beauty of being a veteran is, trying to show the younger guys another side of life that we obviously don’t get to experience much because our time is taken up when the season starts.”

Thompson took sophomore center Dereck Lively II, new acquisition Quentin Grimes, and fellow veteran Markieff Morris out on his boat for a day of bonding. As visible from the players’ Instagram stories, they had a thoroughly enjoyable time. Klay’s escapade with them may have laid the foundation for a very strong team bond.

As the veteran on the team with championship experience, the Mavs will look to Klay to step up and lead the team when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are on the bench. If the off-season days are any clue, Thompson will have no difficulty adjusting to life in Dallas and will look to secure ring #5 come next year’s playoffs.