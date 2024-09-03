Klay Thompson Takes A Spin In A Scooby Doo ‘Mystery Machine’ Model VW Microbus

During the off-season, NBA stars usually spend time with their family or indulge in cruising or traveling. But for Klay Thompson, his off-season bucket-list seems to include fulfilling his childhood wishes.

Advertisement

The four-time NBA champion took to his Instagram to share a special moment with his fans. Thompson had somehow dug through the internet and found a Volkswagen Minibus that looked a lot like the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo.

Klay’s excitement was palpable too, as he shared several stories of himself driving the vintage vehicle around a parking lot. The cherry on top of the cake was the ‘Scooby Doo, Where Are You?’ theme song he added to the videos.

Klay Thompson got his hands on the Scooby Doo van pic.twitter.com/U8h0yVMG1e — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 3, 2024

To be fair, it’s unclear if this is just Klay Thompson living out his childhood dreams or if he is test-driving his next purchase. But if this is Thompson’s new whip, so to speak, Dallas’ home games are about to get real special.

The car in the image shared by the 5x All-Star looks like a 1965 Volkswagen Minibus. It’s been so popularized by the Scooby Doo series, that it sells for around $78,000. The Type 2 van spearheaded the van revolution of the 60s and the one on Klay’s stories looked like it was in good enough condition to carry the Mavs starting 5 to the arena next season.

Ever since his big move in free agency, Thompson has remained busy, partying all the way from Malibu to Cameroon. The 34-year-old was in Central Africa last month, with his former teammate Festus Ezeli. In 2015, the two won Klay’s first and Ezeli’s only NBA championship. Though Ezeli would depart from the team before they could win again in 2017, it’s sweet to see that the Dubs connection remains strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festus Ezeli (@fezzyfel)

After he danced and hosted basketball camps in Cameroon, Thompson returned to the USA and was soon spotted in Malibu. This time, it was a random family that ran into Klay, who in his jovial off-season mood, decided to hang out and play beach ball with their kids. The sharpshooter even accepted a beer from the parents as they recorded the unexpected visit from the four-time NBA champion.

‘Captain Klay’ was also in action this past month. The Mavericks’ other new signing, Quentin Grimes, shared images of him on Thompson’s yacht. Eventful would be an understatement for Klay Thompson’s off-season. What was your favorite moment?