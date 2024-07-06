Klay Thompson’s Emotional Goodbye Post Draws Response From Oakland Legend G-Eazy

Klay Thompson has officially ended his 13-year-long chapter with the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old subsequently drew the curtain in style with an emotional goodbye post on Instagram. This captured the attention of the NBA community, prompting Oakland legend G-Eazy to respond to his departure.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old showcased immense respect for Thompson in the comments. Acknowledging his career-long contributions to the city and the franchise, the artist wrote, “Warrior for life…appreciate everything u did for the bay brother! Love”.

Klay Thompson gets a lot of love from various legends pic.twitter.com/zkShw6RAH4 — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) July 6, 2024

This was a fitting response to Thompson’s post which looked back at his years with the Warriors. The 5x All-Star uploaded a series of images capturing his journey with the Dubs while voicing his inner feelings, mentioning,

“Oh Bay Area, there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about y’all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life…The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime…Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Until we meet again. Sea captain out”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson)

Expectedly, this heartwarming message garnered the attention of the entire community. Consequently, his former teammate, Andre Iguodala, hyped him for his future, stating, “And we ain’t done yet!!!”. Another of his contemporaries, Kevin Durant, took things up a notch, writing, “A Bay Area God. One chapter closes, another one opens. Keep doing u champ”.

Following this, Rick Barry, a franchise legend, admitted Thompson’s impact in transforming the city’s culture. The 80-year-old commented, “Thanks for all that you did for the Warriors during your time with them and I wish you all the best with Dallas”.

However, not everyone digested this goodbye this easily. Sydel Curry-Lee, the sister of Thompson’s Splash Brother Stephen Curry, expressed her overflowing emotions in the comments with crying emojis. To this, Thompson responded, “Im not crying your crying”.

So, this goodbye is set to sadden the NBA for years to come. On top of this, it builds an emotional premise for Thompson’s return to the city as a rival. A section of the Bay Area has already started looking forward to that day, increasing the significance of his message further.