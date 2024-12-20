Klay Thompson’s Father Mychal Doesn’t Understand Why Victor Wembanyama Isn’t Playing ‘Closer to the Basket’

Victor Wembanyama has inevitably improved major aspects of his game with a first-time All-Star selection right around the corner. But former NBA star Mychal Thompson had some criticism about the Frenchman’s shot selection and how the San Antonio Spurs are choosing to use him on the offensive end of the floor.

It is challenging to go up against a player with a physical stature like that of Wemby. However, Thompson said that if he were the opposing player, he would be more than happy with the center settling for shots from beyond the arch.

“If I was playing against him today, I’d be so happy he’s taking threes… He’s out there shooting like he’s Kyle Korver,” Klay Thompson’s father said on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Thompson, a two-time champ for the Los Angeles Lakers, didn’t understand why the Spurs would not ask Wemby to use of his 7ft 4” frame “closer to the basket”. Thompson believes that the 20-year-old could be a far more dominant player when shooting from up to eight feet from the basket.

“When he gets into the basket, he’s so long and athletic and gifted, there’s nothing you can do with him… I don’t know why the Spurs don’t play him closer to the basket, get him on the move, in the paint, so he can just catch, turn around, and shoot. It’s like he’s shooting against kids within six, seven, eight feet of the basket. No one can even bother his shot,” the analyst said.

Is Victor Wembanyama taking too many threes?@champagnennuts tells @Jumpshot8 and @DarthAmin Wemby needs to use his size at the rim. pic.twitter.com/XYHCgMZh9W — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 20, 2024

The French star has a release point exceeding 9 feet, making it nearly impossible for opponents to disrupt his shot. This gives him a significant advantage in the paint, where he could dominate quite easily, score more effectively, and draw more fouls. So Thompson rightfully doesn’t understand why the Spurs are not utilizing that option.

Of Wembanyama’s 383 field goal attempts in the 2024-2025 season, 186 have been from beyond the three-point arc. Whereas, he has only 109 attempts from within 5 feet of the basket and just 23 attempts from the 5-to-9-foot range.

He converts an impressive 74.3% of attempts within 5 feet, compared to just 33.3% from three-point range. This difference in efficiency highlights the benefits of increasing his attempts from near the basket.

While there is merit in Thompson’s argument, Gregg Popovich has demanded that his star player take a more three-point shooting approach.

Wembanyama has been asked to shoot more threes

During his rookie season, Wembanyama showcased his long-range shooting skills, but he didn’t attempt more three-pointers than shots from within the perimeter. This shift in his approach is because of Popovich’s advice.

Coach Pop claimed that his starting center was a better perimeter player.

“Absolutely, he is more of a perimeter player than he is a post player. We want him to be able to do everything. Isolate, shoot, do the whole deal. We just can’t do it all at once,” Popovich has said.

In today’s NBA, big men must possess strong shooting abilities, particularly from the free-throw line and the perimeter. Wembanyama is a true example of the modern big man, excelling across multiple aspects of the game – shooting, dribbling, passing, defending, and rebounding – allowing his versatility to have a huge impact.

But we still have to see if the approach works out in the long run.