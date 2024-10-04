“Knew They’d Mess It Up”: First Look at Anthony Edwards’ AE 2s Leaves Fans Unhappy With Adidas

Anthony Edwards’ rise to stardom has captured the hearts of fans. His popularity prompted Adidas to give a signature shoe line and the first in his collection, the AE 1, was universally acclaimed. It also sparked anticipation for the second signature shoe, which is set to release this year. However, after getting a glimpse of the Timberwolves star’s new shoe, not many are keen on copping it.

Sole Retriever posted a hands-on look at the AE 2 on their X account, giving fans their first peek at the shoes that Edwards will be wearing this season. The overall mood in the comments section was damp, as fans expressed their disappointment about the new design.

IN-HAND LOOK: @adidas AE 2 sample Are you a fan of the direction they’re heading in? leo_zd_37 pic.twitter.com/grwlrhEhQI — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) September 28, 2024

One fan claimed the first shoe was too good to be true and they knew Adidas wouldn’t be able to design another sneaker as good. They wrote,

“I knew they’d mess it up I’m sticking with the 1s. Just wish they were lighter”

I knew they’d mess it up I’m sticking with the 1s. Just wish they were lighter — X-KnicksKid (@NYK_hoopsfan) September 28, 2024

Another claimed that the shoe won’t sell and Adidas will have to hit the drawing board even before they put it out on retail.

Grand opening….grand closing — Finesse King ⚜️ (@kimjongillah) September 28, 2024

Another expressed their disappointment about Adidas’ ingenuity with the Anthony Edwards signature line ending after one shoe. They wrote,

“They already ruined this man shoe line up smh”

They already ruined this man shoe line up smh — TennisBall420 (@TruelyBlessedIT) September 28, 2024

Adidas has yet to officially announce that this shoe will be the next in the AE line. Fans are hoping they’d make changes to the design before the reveal.

Details of the AE 2

While the physical appearance isn’t too appealing to fans, who ridiculed it, the AE 2 possesses great performance features. One of the key components of the shoe is its slimline traction pattern. The purpose of this is to give the user greater grip and agility on the court.

Additionally, the construction of the shoe features a V-split, which reveals a neoprene bootie to establish a snug fit. However, there is room for significant changes in the final version of the shoe.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2 Sample Revealed LEARN MORE: https://t.co/a0Mg5dVCnm pic.twitter.com/sqgD0OTxej — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) October 2, 2024

Regardless, the initial response from fans isn’t positive. The AE 1s were a massive success and sold out within seconds every time Adidas restocked it with a new colorway.

.@Wale might wear the Adidas AE 1 as much as Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/2GTCGJInAw — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) May 9, 2024

As great as the AE 1 was, it seems that Adidas has dropped the ball with the AE 2.