“Knicks Have to Be Extremely Careful”: Quentin Richardson Issues Warning to Jalen Brunson and Co. Ahead of ECF Against Pacers

May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The city of New York is over the moon about the Knicks’ triumph over the Celtics. Few predicted they’d defeat the defending champions to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Their next opponent is a familiar foe who eliminated them from the playoffs last season, the Indiana Pacers. Former Knicks guard Quentin Richardson is all for the celebrations but issued a clear warning to Jalen Brunson and the rest of the team.

This Eastern Conference Finals matchup has a lot of history behind it. Aside from these two teams facing off just one year ago, these franchises have an extensive track record dating back to the 1990s. The last time the Knicks reached the ECF was when they faced the Pacers in 2000.

It is easy for a player and a team to become consumed by the narratives the media pushes. Richardson experienced it firsthand throughout his 13-year NBA career. He does believe the Knicks have the ability to reach the NBA Finals, but this next stretch will be far from easy.

In an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Richardson took the time to warn his former team before their highly anticipated matchup.

“The Knicks have to be extremely careful,” Richardson said. “They can’t allow these guys to turn them over and get right into transition. This Indiana team is not to be taken lightly.”

Of the teams remaining in the playoffs, the Pacers have the best offense. They can run their opponent out of the building on an efficient 50% shooting from the field as a team. New York has to be extremely disciplined, and Richardson believes that starts with taking care of the ball.

David Dennis Jr. shared Richardson’s sentiment and added a few additional points. “This is not a foregone conclusion that [the Knicks] are making the Finals. This is about the Pacers having more depth. They’re going to try to tire that Knicks team out,” Dennis Jr. said.

The Knicks have home court advantage, which should play to their advantage. Lack of depth is the biggest concern for New York, but they’ve overcome it thus far. The Knicks will need to limit Tyrese Haliburton, since he is the engine of the Pacers.

Whenever Haliburton performs at a high level, Indiana has looked unbeatable. If New York can cut the head off Indiana’s snake, they may be on their way to their first NBA Finals appearance in 26 years.