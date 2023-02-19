Cocky Michael Jordan Was Once “Put in His Place” by 412lbs WWE Hall of Famer

Unknown Date; Oakland, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard (23) Michael Jordan in action against the Golden State Warriors at the Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 1996 USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is one of the most popular sportspersons in the world. At his peak, he was miles ahead of anyone else and is still arguably the best to ever do it on a basketball court. That kind of talent can often make people cocky, and it was no different with MJ, who would walk around like he was better than everyone. He didn’t care who felt disrespected by his tantrums, he was just being himself. After all, he had never faced the consequences of his actions. Well, until he ran afoul of a certain WWE Hall of Famer who threatened to snuff his lights out in a heartbeat.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry is a legitimate strongman. The World’s Strongest Man moniker was not just a gimmick, and Michael Jordan was going to find that out the hard way until Charles Barkley stepped in and helped smooth things over.

Michael Jordan was once put in his place by Mark Henry, who threatened to beat him up

Mark Henry represented the United States in weightlifting at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics. During an appearance on Busted Open, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled running into Michael Jordan during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Henry was friends with NBA stars such as Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and David Robinson.

He walked to the hotel with Barkley, that’s when they encountered MJ. The first thing the basketball legend said was, ‘Who are you?’

He felt disrespected and immediately replied, saying, 'Who the f*ck are you?'





“You don’t walk up to Mark Henry and talk to me like I’m some kind of peon,” Mark Henry said, explaining his reaction. “Maybe I didn’t make the money you made, people don’t know my name, I don’t sell a billion dollars in shoes. But if I wanted to snuff your lights out, I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Fortunately for MJ, Barkley helped smooth things over. He took the opportunity and apologized to Henry.

“[Michael] was like, ‘My bad, I didn’t want to come across like that.’

He smoothed it over and said he wasn’t trying to disrespect me… I put him in his place.”

The Undertaker believes Michael Jordan is better than LeBron James

Michael Jordan may not have made a good first impression with Mark Henry, but there’s another Mark in the WWE who believes he is second to none. Mark Calaway, more popularly known as The Undertaker, is a huge fan of the NBA legend.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, the WWE Hall of Famer said that LeBron James and Kobe Bryant belong in the conversation of the greatest of all time, but neither eclipse MJ. For him, it was his mindset that set him apart from everyone else.

He added that it was possible that it was because of the era he grew up in, but he was “a Jordan guy.”

“It’s undeniable how great a player LeBron James is, but Jordan just had a different mindset. He’s second to none. Maybe it was the era I grew up in, and I was much more involved in basketball at that point,” said The Undertaker.

