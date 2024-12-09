Knicks Injury Report (Dec 9th): Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight Against the Raptors?

Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball while being defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) and Charlotte Hornets guard DaQuan Jeffries (3) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will face the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena tonight. Coming off a loss against the Detroit Pistons in their last game, the Knicks would like to get back to winning ways. However, they might have to do so without their star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

The four-time All-Star is reeling from an injury in his right knee. KAT has missed a game previously due to the same injury. So, what is KAT’s current injury status for the Raptors contest?

The Knicks star has been featured on the injury report because of a right knee patellar tendinopathy. KAT’s current status on the report is ‘Questionable’. His inclusion in the game will probably be a game-time decision.

He is featured on the list alongside two of his teammates, Mitchell Robinson, who is ‘Out’ due to left ankle surgery, and Cameron Payne, who is ‘Questionable’ because of left elbow effusion.

The Knicks reporter for SNY, Ian Begley, reported that while KAT and Payne are questionable for the next game, Jalen Brunson is not on the injury report. The Knicks recently got a taste of what it’d be like to play a game without KAT. They faced the Pistons without KAT and lost the game 111-120 at home.

Karl-Anthony Towns (patellar tendonopathy, right knee) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. TOR, Knicks say. Cam Payne (left elbow effusion) is also questionable, team says. Towns and Payne did not play Saturday vs DET. Jalen Brunson is not on injury report. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 8, 2024

In his absence, Jericho Sims stepped in as their starting center, but he couldn’t do much as he was only allowed six minutes on the floor. KAT, on the other hand, has been on a roll this season. In the 21 games that he has played for the franchise, he has averaged 25.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game.

KAT is shooting at an impressive 53.1% from the field and 45% from the three-point line. With him in the lineup, the Knicks were on a four-game winning streak, which was broken by the Pistons. The ‘questionable’ status often ends in the athlete playing the game. So, the Knicks fans don’t have a lot to worry about.