“Knocked The Dude Out In The Airport, He Was Tryna Fight Shaq”: Pacman Jones Reveals How His Relationship With Shaquille O’Neal Blossomed

The world of sports often builds the foundation for lasting friendships through unexpected crossovers. The relationship between Shaquille O’Neal and Pacman Jones interestingly blossomed similarly a few years back. During the latest episode of Breakfast Club, the latter shed light on the intricate details while elaborating on their friendship timeline.

Jones mentioned how the entire situation occurred at an airport while he and Shaq attempted to catch their respective flights. During that time, a heckler allegedly tried to disrespect the NBA icon.

It sparked a reaction out of Jones as he revealed, “He [Shaq] was going through the airport and I had to defend him…When I knocked the dude out in the airport, he was tryna fight Shaq”.

Following that, he admitted to knowing the Big Aristotle beforehand further justifying the attempt to defend his pride. The 40-year-old shed light on how it aided in him earning the trust of Shaq kindling a friendship between them. He also hinted at receiving generous compensation from Diesel later on for his public endeavours adding a layer to their relationship.

Despite the panelists’ disbelief, the entire scenario actually took place in 2018. Last year, Shaquille O’Neal also broke his silence on the matter during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. While expressing his gratitude for Jones, the 4x champion revealed his side of the narrative.



“Remember when Pacman had the altercation at the airport, he was really sticking up for me. Pac, I just wanna say thank you for always being my bodyguard and you whooped that dude’s a** cause he was disrespecting me…I appreciate you very much,” the 52-year-old declared.

This unanticipated event marks the starting point of their friendship as they continue to hold each other in high regard. The duo is even set to collaborate on a music project named SOB to extend their bond. The uniqueness of the dynamics hence remains unmatched as the backstory mesmerizes the listeners.