mobile app bar

“Knocked The Dude Out In The Airport, He Was Tryna Fight Shaq”: Pacman Jones Reveals How His Relationship With Shaquille O’Neal Blossomed

Sourav Bose
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Knocked The Dude Out In The Airport, He Was Tryna Fight Shaq": Pacman Jones Reveals How His Relationship With Shaquille O'Neal Blossomed

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire and IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The world of sports often builds the foundation for lasting friendships through unexpected crossovers. The relationship between Shaquille O’Neal and Pacman Jones interestingly blossomed similarly a few years back. During the latest episode of Breakfast Club, the latter shed light on the intricate details while elaborating on their friendship timeline.

Jones mentioned how the entire situation occurred at an airport while he and Shaq attempted to catch their respective flights. During that time, a heckler allegedly tried to disrespect the NBA icon.

It sparked a reaction out of Jones as he revealed, “He [Shaq] was going through the airport and I had to defend him…When I knocked the dude out in the airport, he was tryna fight Shaq”.

Following that, he admitted to knowing the Big Aristotle beforehand further justifying the attempt to defend his pride. The 40-year-old shed light on how it aided in him earning the trust of Shaq kindling a friendship between them. He also hinted at receiving generous compensation from Diesel later on for his public endeavours adding a layer to their relationship.

View on Website

Despite the panelists’ disbelief, the entire scenario actually took place in 2018. Last year, Shaquille O’Neal also broke his silence on the matter during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. While expressing his gratitude for Jones, the 4x champion revealed his side of the narrative.

“Remember when Pacman had the altercation at the airport, he was really sticking up for me. Pac, I just wanna say thank you for always being my bodyguard and you whooped that dude’s a** cause he was disrespecting me…I appreciate you very much,” the 52-year-old declared.

This unanticipated event marks the starting point of their friendship as they continue to hold each other in high regard. The duo is even set to collaborate on a music project named SOB to extend their bond. The uniqueness of the dynamics hence remains unmatched as the backstory mesmerizes the listeners.

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose

Share this article

Don’t miss these