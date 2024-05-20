Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal Hanging Out With Kendrick Lamar in an Intimate Performance Resurfaces

In December 2017, the Los Angeles Lakers honored Kobe Bryant by retiring both jersey numbers that he donned during his incredible 20-year run with the franchise. The five-time NBA champion’s presence courtside inspired the team, as they pushed defending champions Golden State Warriors to the limit. However, Bryant did not stick around to see if the Lakers could pull off the upset win and exited the arena with his family to enjoy another gift, a private Kendrick Lamar show.

In a clip from the party, Bryant was seen having a great time and shaking a leg alongside wife Vannessa, while Kendrick rapped a SFW version of his smash hit song, ‘Humble.’ While the couple were on the dance floor, his former teammate Shaquille O’Neal was on the stage, talking to the MC and the DJ.

The popular theories behind the iconic video of Bryant and his family exiting the Crypto.com Arena after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope air-balled the potential game-winner ranged from his daughters having school the next day to him leaving out of disgust after the Lakers blew a golden opportunity to beat the reigning champions. But it seems his exit after the final buzzer was preplanned as he had to attend a private concert in his honor.

Kobe Bryant and Kendrick Lamar’s friendship

Basketball superstars and hip-hop artists being friends has been a common occurrence since both became mainstream in the 1980s. However, Kobe Bryant and Kendrick Lamar’s friendship runs a bit deeper. In an interview with Complex Magazine, the Lakers icon was asked if there’s a player that closely resembled the rapper’s personality. Without hesitation, Bryant replied,

“Yeah, it was me! It’s the same hunger. You step out there on the court, we’re taking heads off… I don’t wanna hear, ‘Michael [Jordan’s] the best player in the world. I don’t wanna hear, ‘They call him Black Jesus.’ I don’t want to hear that. You have to show me!”

Bryant’s explanation rings true, especially today, given what transpired between Kendrick, J. Cole, and Drake. The ‘Humble’ hitmaker rejected the idea that the trio formed the ‘Big 3’ of rap and claimed he was a cut above them in his verse on Future’s song ‘Like That.’ His self-confidence reflected Bryant’s ‘Mamba Mentality,’ and showcased why the Lakers icon answered himself when asked whom the rapper reminded him of.

Kendrick’s relationship with Bryant made him the perfect candidate to do the voiceover for Nike’s iconic ‘Just Be Better’ advertisement featuring snippets of wisdom from the late icon after his passing. The rapper and the basketball icon were not seen publicly often, but the limited clips of their interactions suggest the two shared a close bond.