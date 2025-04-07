“Drake About To Sue Michael Jordan”: NBA Fans Predict Turmoil As MJ’s Wife Yvette And Him Vibe To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Michael Jordan was recently caught dancing in a club and caused a bit of discourse on Instagram. He and his wife Yvette were snapped bopping to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us. ’ This led some fans to joke about the possibility of Drake taking legal action against MJ. But most agreed that he probably didn’t even know he was dancing to the song in the first place.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef was a main talking point of 2024. What started as the two playfully jabbing at each other with one-liners in songs quickly turned into the two making full-fledged diss tracks about one another.

In the end, though, most agree that Kenny’s ‘Not Like Us’ was the knockout punch in the fight. The track ended up being the song of the summer and upset Drake so much that he sued Universal Music Group for allowing such a defamatory track to be released.

That’s why fans joked that when they saw Jordan dancing to the song in the club, Drake could be on his case soon as well, as he and Yvette were recently captured dancing to the hit track in the club, along with many others.

“Damn drake bout to sue MJ,” one fan wrote under the post.

Another fan commented, “So y’all really gonna keep putting more fire on the ice.”

Most fans had nothing but laughs for the post, “LMFAO,” they wrote.

One person wondered why MJ was even there in the first place: “What’s his old a** doing in the club anyway?”

Even though a suit of Jordan by Drake would be impossible, it goes to show what certain fans think of the situation. Drake showed his true colors when he decided to take legal action against Kendrick over the diss track. Now, nobody knows the true lengths to which his pettiness will extend.

Furthermore, many claimed that Jordan was just inebriated. He could’ve been dancing to anything for all he knew; he was just looking for a good time. It would only make sense, knowing that Jordan is a drinker and was at a club.

Michael Jordan hates rap music

The ironic part of the entire situation is that Jordan reportedly hates rap and hip hop. He was once heard by rapper N.O.R.E. saying, “F*ck rap.” Jordan has always seemed to prefer more of a classical R&B vibe. That makes sense, given that he grew up in the 60s and 70s.

However, it’s disappointing to hear that Jordan doesn’t like the rap genre even a little bit. Rap culture and basketball culture have always been interconnected.

Rap artists have mentioned Jordan’s name in songs for as long as one can remember. Kendrick even has an old hit called “Michael Jordan.” But at least he relaxed for one night at the club and danced to Lamar’s new track for a bit.