Kobe Bryant Dominating Paul Pierce and Co. Led to ‘Star Wars’ Dedicating a Character to Lakers Legend in 2011: “Crewmembers Who Are Fans”

Washington Wizards forward Paul Pierce (34) talks to Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) in the third quarter at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 111-95. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant achieved his 5th career championship ring in 2010, prevailing over the Boston Celtics, led by Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen, in a hard-fought 4-3 victory during the Finals. This remarkable achievement elevated his standing in the NBA community significantly. However, Kobe’s influence wasn’t limited to just basketball; it extended far beyond that. His iconic triumph in the Finals served as inspiration for the Star Wars creators, leading them to create a character named K2-B4 in Season 3 Episode 18 of The Clone Wars, as a tribute to him, as per Web Archives.

Advertisement

As a standout player representing Los Angeles, Kobe Bryant became a renowned celebrity with an enduring legacy. His impact was felt not only in the world of basketball but also in Hollywood and even Star Wars, where his influence left a lasting impression.

Star Wars dedicated a character to the NBA legend Kobe Bryant after he won his 5th ring

Kobe Bryant’s fifth career ring instantly elevated his status to that of a legendary player, placing him in the same revered category as Michael Jordan, who had already achieved iconic status both in sports and popular culture.

Advertisement

Kobe’s recognition by the Star Wars Crew brought him even closer to the legendary status of Michael Jordan.

In the Clone Wars episode titled ‘The Citadel,’ the character K2-B4 was dedicated to honor Kobe Bryant. This droid character’s appearance was inspired by Kobe’s iconic yellow and purple Lakers jersey, and it was voiced by Ashley Eckstein. Additionally, the character’s name incorporated Kobe’s initials and jersey number. The character is described in Web Archive as follows:

“K2-B4’s colors also work well as the droid’s name is a nod to crewmembers who are fans of the Los Angeles Lakers. When K2-B4’s animation model was created, the Lakers won the championship. Kobe Bryant’s number 24 translates to K2-B4.”



Kobe Bryant has rightfully earned his spot in the GOAT discussion alongside LeBron James and Michael Jordan. The latter two legends made appearances in Warner Brothers’ Space Jam franchise. However, seeing Kobe associated with the iconic Star Wars franchise also sent a powerful message.

It underscores Kobe’s undeniable influence beyond the realm of basketball. Notably, Kobe’s impact even extended to actor Michael B. Jordan, who drew inspiration from him for his role in Creed III.

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant inspired Michael B. Jordan’s role in the movie Creed III

Michael B. Jordan drew significant inspiration from Kobe Bryant when shaping his character, Adonis Creed, in Creed III, marking his directorial debut. Kobe Bryant’s prominent role as a celebrity father served as a pivotal influence. It inspired Jordan to create the titular character with depth and authenticity. As a devoted father himself, Bryant’s example resonated with Jordan, motivating him to genuinely appreciate and honor fathers like Kobe.

In the process of developing Adonis Creed’s plot and character arcs, the real-life impact of Kobe Bryant’s life and legacy extended beyond the realm of basketball. Additionally, Jordan found inspiration from other athletes such as Mohammed Ali, contributing to the rich foundation of his character portrayal.