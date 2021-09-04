Basketball

“Kobe Bryant had a Wu-Tang style to his rap, like RZA and GZA”: Former Lakers teammate explains why the Black Mamba never released his mean rap lyrics on his albums

"Kobe Bryant had a Wu-Tang style to his rap, like RZA and GZA": Former Lakers teammate explains why the Black Mamba never released his mean rap lyrics on his albums
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
Pujara IPL career: How many runs has Cheteshwar Pujara scored in the Indian Premier League?
Next Article
"He is flying out there"– Nico Rosberg explains where Max Verstappen is making difference against Lewis Hamilton at Zandvoort
Latest Posts