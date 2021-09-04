“These Lakers would definitely win the NBA title… in 2013!”: George Karl hilariously takes shot at LeBron James and co for being the oldest NBA team

After all their offseason moves, the Los Angeles Lakers now have 10 players on their roster above the age of 32. Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl hilariously mocks the 17-time champions by stating they would win the championship… in 2013.

The Los Angeles Lakers had their most unexpected year this past 2020-2021 season. The 2020 NBA champions were strong title-contenders starting the campaign. However, due to the superstars – LeBron James and Anthony Davis, being sidelined with gruesome injuries, the Lakers tumbled down in the standings. After barely making the postseason, LeBron and co. were handed a first-round playoffs exit by none other than his very own “Banana Boat” buddy – Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.

As expected, LAL made quite a few changes on their roster this offseason. Apart from acquiring 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal, the front office even managed to add veterans Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore and Rajon Rondo on the squad.

“The current Los Angeles Lakers is straight headed to the 2013 NBA Championships”: George Karl trolls LeBron James and co.

With all the new signings, there are currently 10 players on the roster who are above the age of 32, with Carmelo Anthony being the oldest of the pack at 37. While the team is full of veterans with tons of experience, they do lack youthfulness on the squad.

Throughout this offseason, fans have constantly been trolling the 2020 NBA Champions for having an old team. While some called the Lakers a “retirement house”, others (NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas included) were not so kind when they called LAL a “senior citizens discount team”.

Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl was the recent-most person to troll the Lakers. The 70-year-old went to Twitter and hilariously took shots at Frank Vogel’s team:

“This team is headed straight to the 2012-2013 NBA Championship!!”

Clearly, George isn’t wrong at all. Currently, the Lakers have six of the twelve oldest players in the league.

Oldest players in the NBA 1. Haslem – Heat

2. Iguodala – Warriors

3. Carmelo – Lakers

4. LeBron – Lakers

5. Gasol – Lakers

6. Millsap – Free Agent

7. Tucker – Heat

8. Paul – Suns

9. Gibson – Knicks

10. Ariza – Lakers

11. Howard – Lakers

12. Rondo – Lakers — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) August 30, 2021

Despite being an “old’ team, the Los Angeles Lakers are a strong side and already one of the strong favourites to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.