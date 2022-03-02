“Kobe Bryant had once scored 63-points as an 8-year old”: The Black Mamba leaves an interviewer stunned, narrating how he understood the game from a very tender age

NBA legend Kobe Bryant once revealed he scored 63-points as an 8-year old, adding he had the advantage of dribbling with his left hand.

One of the greatest players to ever pick up the basketball, Kobe Bryant was an inspiration in every way. Though the Lakers legend is not with us anymore, his legacy will live till eternity. One of the few things that highlighted his decorated legacy was the Mamba Mentality.

Kobe’s work ethic and competitive zeal to succeed was one of a kind and almost impossible to implicate, ask Tracy McGrady or Shaquille O’Neal. Today’s NBA superstars such as Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Kawhi Leonard continue to carry Kobe’s legacy, embodying the Mamba Mentality.

When we talk about basketball IQ, Kobe’s name doesn’t get mentioned that often. The five-time champion had understood the fundamentals of the game at the age of 8-years old. Kobe’s ability to predict and maneuver the game spoke volumes of his basketball IQ.

In an old interview, Kobe talks about dropping 63-points as an 8-year old, leaving the interviewer speechless.

Kobe Bryant discloses his game plan behind scoring 63-points.

The Black Mamba ranks second in the all-time list of most no 60-point games by a player. Kobe scored 60-points on six occasions in his career. The only player above the Lakers superstar in this list is Wilt Chamberlain, who had 32-games with 60+ points.

In an old interview, Kobe reveals his game plan behind scoring 63-points.

“It was something very simple, I figured out at 8-years old, that other 8-year olds cannot dribble with their left hand. It was something that simple for me and so when I was always guarding the ball, I would always let them have a couple of dribbles with their right hand and then jump on their right hand and make them change over to their left and they would fumble the ball. I’d pick it up and go lay it up.”

Kobe Bryant once scored 63 points when he was 8 years old 😳🐐 pic.twitter.com/XpsM2YZzBK — Mamba Insider (@Mamba_Insider) March 2, 2022

There is no doubt that Kobe was born to hoop, his discipline coupled with his passion for the game is unattainable. Kobe’s historical 81-point performance is the closest thing to Wilt the Stilt’s record of a 100-points performance.

During the NBA’s recent 75-anniversary ceremony at the All-Star weekend in Cleveland, Kobe’s absence could be dearly felt. However, the Hall of Famer had his wife Vanessa Bryant present.

