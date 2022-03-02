“The Lakers are a 2nd round playoff team, the western conference is fragile”: NBA analyst Ric Bucher points out the health of Chris Paul and Draymond Green being uncertain

Fox Sports analyst Ric Bucher believes the LA Lakers are a second-round playoff team despite their poor showing this season.

The LA Lakers have been facing a lot of heat off-late for their poor showing this season. Their recent performance against Pelicans had the Lakers fans question whether the team was even interested in playing. For whatever reason, the team always manages to stay in the headlines.

LeBron James, who was the only saving grace of the franchise, faced the wrath of the fans lately. The Lakers superstar was at the receiving end of booing from the Lakers Nation during the game against the Pelicans. The idea of assembling a cast of established veterans hasn’t worked out too well.

The 9th seed in the western conference, the Lakers are six games below +500. Though they currently find themselves in the play-in tournament, they are only two losses away from being out of contention. However, one hopes the return (no date yet) of Anthony Davis could bring some respite.

Unlike the popular notion, NBA analyst Ric Bucher believes the Lakers will make the second round of the playoffs.

The Lakers are a second-round playoff team: Ric Bucher.

Fox Sports analyst Ric Bucher is one of the few who still has faith in the Lakers turning the tide. Bucher states that the western conference is very fragile, considering the injuries to Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns and Draymond Green of the Warriors.

The Lakers’ current position puts them around teams like the Clippers, Timberwolves, and Pelicans. According to Bucher, the Lakers can beat the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George also the Pelicans without Zion Williamson.

The return of Anthony Davis will help the purple and gold get past the play-in tournament. The injuries to CP3 and Green play a key role too.

.@RicBucher on whether the Lakers are at risk of missing the playoffs: “They’re a 2nd round playoff team and it’s still a possibility. I know things look grim right now, but the Western Conference is fragile. And where the Lakers are, no one is coming up behind them.” pic.twitter.com/8heTATOosb — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 28, 2022

Bucher’s statements seem a little hard to fathom, considering the limited time left for the regular season to end. Though the Lakers can make a comeback, beating teams like the Suns or Warriors despite them not having key players seems a bit of a stretch.

Though James has carried his teams in the past, age is not on his side this time.