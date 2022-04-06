“Kobe Bryant is so handsome, and he has natural teeth!”: When Shaquille O’Neal was hilariously pranked during press conference by Lakers legend during commercial

A look back at NBA 2K’s hilarious commercial starring Lakers legends Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant

Shaq and Kobe. Perhaps the greatest NBA duo of all time.

Back when they were on the Lakers together, their on-court relationship was a perfect symphony composed by the greatest composers to ever walk the earth. Of course, as has been long documented, their relations off it were rocky, to say the least. But as they say, time heals all wounds.

After a lot of time, the two slowly started to build a relationship again. Heck, they even sat down for an absolutely gripping interview.

And during this time, the duo even shot a commercial together, and boy was it perfect.

When NBA 2K18 was released, Shaquille O’Neal was revealed as the cover athlete for it’s Legend edition. And to advertise that to the public, the company released what may just be the greatest video-game commercial of all time.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Kobe Bryant once hilariously trolled Shaquille O’Neal during a press conference as part of an NBA 2K18 commercial

If you’re familiar with the commercial we’ve been hyping up here, chances are you’re already bursting with excitement, just waiting for the hilarity to begin. However, if you haven’t seen it, your confusion is only increasing with every passing word.

So, with that in mind, how about we simply quell your confusion, and show you what we mean?

We will admit, this is something that was very plausible in real life. But, as we all know, we’ll never get to see it.

Rest in Peace, Kobe Bryant.

