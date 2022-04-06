“I spent a whole day in jail for destroying a beige Toyota Corolla”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals getting highly inspired by The Incredible Hulk

Taking inspiration from The Incredible Hulk, a young Shaquille O’Neal destroyed a beige Toyota Corolla with his bare hands.

Perhaps one of the strongest athletes in American sports history, Shaquille O’Neal was blessed with incredible genetics. At the mere age of 13-years, Shaq stood at 6″6′ tall, undoubtedly being the strongest kid in his class.

Thus one was more than confident that O’Neal would be seven-feet at the end of his adolescence. Blessed with a one-of-a-kind physicality, Shaq found a lot of early success playing basketball, which prompted him to take his talents to the NBA.

However, before he decided to use his nature’s gift to play pro basketball, a young Shaq would often misuse his strength by indulging in notorious activities. Considering the Lakers legend’s size as a kid, one would think twice before messing with him.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the four-time champion confessed to destroying a Toyota Corolla and spending a day in jail.

Shaquille O’Neal got arrested for destroying a stolen Toyota Corolla.

Being a die-hard fan of Superman, Shaq didn’t have The Incredible Hulk very far in his list of favorite superheroes. The three-time Finals MVP drew quite the inspiration from the Marvel character as a kid, deciding to witness if he had similar powers.

During a Q&A session with Jimmy Kimmel, Shaq narrated how he once got into trouble for destroying a car. Luckily for the former Lakers superstar, his uncles were in the police.

“Yes I did,” said Shaq when asked about destroying a car taking inspiration from The Hulk.

The fifteen-time All-Star added,

“I remember it was a beige Toyota Corolla, it was some guy’s that had got stolen but it was just right there in front. So when I was doing it and the cops roll by, and they saw me doing it, they thought I stole it but luckily the cops that rolled by were my uncle’s. So they took me, and they just sat me in jail for a day, the whole day, the whole night and said,

‘Hey, you have a decision to make. You can either start listening to us and going the right way or go the wrong way.”’

The Big Diesel decided to tread the right path.

“So after that day, I kind of you know chilled out.”

Well, we’re happy Shaq decided to go the right way as we wouldn’t get to witness his basketball greatness on the NBA hardwood.