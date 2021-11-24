“Kobe Bryant is the one teammate I wish I could’ve played with”: Former Bulls legend Scottie Pippen explains why he would’ve loved to share the same locker room with the Mamba

Former Bulls legend Scottie Pippen names Kobe Bryant as the one teammate he wished to have played with that he didn’t play with.

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players to walk on the NBA hardwood. The Los Angeles Lakers legend dedicated numerous hours in the gym, perfecting his craft, and the result? 18 All-Star selections, 15 All-NBA selection, 12 All-Defensive selection, 2 Scoring championships, 5-time NBA champion, 2-time Finals MVP, the 2008 MVP, and even got enshrined in the prestigious Hall-Of-Fame.

The Black Mamba was one of the very few players who loved the game with all his heart. His passion for learning, and obsession for being the best version of himself never faded away.

Apart from consistently improving his all-around game, Bryant also made the players around him better. Yes, there are many anecdotes revealing Kobe’s strict mentorship. However, most of the players who played under his leadership would go on to exponentially improve themselves, taking a few aspects of Bryant’s game and incorporating them into theirs.

Several former NBA legends and current superstars have had the privilege of being the Mamba’s teammate. However, there are numerous others who would’ve loved the opportunity of playing alongside Bryant. Scottie Pippen is one of many who would’ve loved sharing the same locker room as the Lakers legend.

“Kobe Bryant was a great student of the game”: Scottie Pippen

Pip recently made an appearance on a “GQ Sports” video promoting his new book – “Unguarded”. While discussing the book, in a wide-ranging interview, Scottie also named Kobe Bryant as the one player he wished to have played with.

“The best teammate I ever played with is Michael Jordan, and there is no doubt about it, and I am going to say that all day every day,” Pippen said.

“The one teammate I wish I could have played with that I didn’t play with was Kobe Bryant.”

“Kobe really idolized the way I played the game, the way I defended,” Pippen said. “He started to call me after I retired to ask questions about different situations. ‘How would you guard certain people?’ or, ‘What kind of footwork [would you use]?’ or, ‘What do you do in this situation?’ Just picking your brain to enhance his ability out on the basketball court. He was a great student of the game, and he would ask me questions about how I would guard Michael in these situations, and this and that. He was just trying to improve his craft.”

Scottie Pippen and Kobe Bryant on the same team?! It would’ve been one scary nightmare for the rest of the teams in the league. The two, undoubtedly, would’ve seen some immediate successes together.