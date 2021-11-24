“Y’all dunk Oreos in milk?! God bless America, man!”: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariouslu reveals how he found out about the sacred tradition of eating Oreos

NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo only recently discovered that dunking Oreos in milk is a game changer. And he is mad at his girlfriend for not telling him sooner

The Greek Freak ended a 50-year championship drought last season, finally bringing the trophy to the city of Milwaukee. He is one the most accomplished players in the NBA with two MVP trophies, a ring, and finals MVP, all within the age of 26.

The 6’11 forward has the perfect rags to riches story in the league. In addition, his Twitter feed is the most wholesome thing you will come across on that platform.

I just taste for the first time a smothie..MAN GOD BLESS AMERICA😊 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 20, 2014

In his rookie season, Giannis tasted a smoothie for the first time in his life. He addressed the same tweet years later, commenting on his ‘terrible English which is still a work in progress. Over the years he discovered other snacks like corn dogs and blessed America for having them.

Recently, a kid told Giannis about how dunking Oreos in milk is a game-changer and the Greek Freak has found a new bedtime snack.

You won’t believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk… mannnnn game changer 🔥🥛#MadMyGirlDidntTellMeSooner #NewBedtimeSnack — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 24, 2021

A thread of funny Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets

A quick scroll through the 2020-21 NBA champion’s Twitter and Instagram feed will make anybody’s day. It is the perfect balance of funny and wholesome content.

In the offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo went to a grocery store and was thrilled to find out no one recognized him. He says going grocery shopping late at night is the most relaxing thing. A 6 foot 11 giant stands out on the NBA court where everyone is blessed with excellent height.

It’s baffling to think no one in the store recognized the man who won the championship for their city after 50 years.

He had a son with a long time girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger in February last year. Giannis is already on a mission to master the art of ‘dad jokes’

I heard Shakira and JLo are not performing because it’s The Weekend…they don’t work on Sunday? — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 8, 2021

Here’s a thread of all the funny things the 2x MVP has said over the years.

Milwaukee Bucks are finally playing like the defending champions, currently on a 4-game winning streak. They have an easy schedule coming up and will try to make the most of it in an attempt to get back to the top in the eastern conference.

