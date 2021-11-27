“Kobe Bryant just dunked on the whole state of Florida!”: When Tracy McGrady and the Black Mamba exchanged highlight reel buckets in their heyday

Tracy McGrady and Kobe Bryant had some amazing battles on court – They produced some of the best rivalry moments one could enjoy

Orlando Tracy McGrady and no.8 Kobe Bryant were fierce rivals. For a while there, it definitely looked like T-Mac was the better player, Kobe was just in a better team. While in Orlando, McGrady was the leading scorer twice in 4 seasons and was putting everybody in a blender.

The most remembered one though has to be the regular season match-up of 2002, where Orlando were flying high. Defending champions Lakers visited Orlando for a game, and the intensity was that of a playoff final. Both teams trading shots for shots, players trading skill moves for dunks.

One particular moment in the game that has been etched in the memories of the players and the fans alike was the back to back displays by each opposing stalwart.

T-Mac hit Kobe with his signature spin step and dropped him to the ground, scoring on him with ease. Kobe being Kobe, on the very next play took it straight to the hoop dunking on the whole team.

19 YEARS AGO TODAY

Tracy McGrady hits Kobe with a spin move then Bryant gets payback by “throwing down on the entire state of Florida!” Kobe: 38 PTS, 10 REB (14/31 FG)

T-Mac: 38 PTS, 9 AST (12/28 FG) W pic.twitter.com/T12urxVrCV — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 27, 2021

Tracy McGrady and Kobe Bryant left their heated moments on court – off it they were the best of friends

Unlike Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant was a softie once he retired. He made his peace with his amazing career, and he diverged into other businesses, and interacted with other players more often. He actually had a lot of interesting stories to share, and was always giving fun interviews.

Tracy too became a lot closer to Kobe after his retirement, becoming a part of the Lakers legend’s coaching program. After Bryant’s passing, T-Mac took it upon himself to clean up his act, and be more present at the camp.

(2019) Kobe Bryant & Tracy McGrady arguing about the day Kobe beat T-Mac one-on-one “11-3” 😂pic.twitter.com/IyBefy8mlO — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 27, 2021

Kobe doesn’t shy away from giving out compliments as well, but there is no doubt he wouldn’t have dished out any while he was still playing. But he holds nothing back in an interview with Rachel Nichols. Tracy is mildly pleased, and no doubt would have enjoyed it more than dropping him during the game.

Kobe praising T-Mac: “He could do everything I could do but he was taller.” pic.twitter.com/xP3HhJkDcz — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 27, 2021

